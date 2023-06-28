How do you punish misbehavior of supporters at the moment, without matches being stopped or even permanently stopped? That was the question facing the KNVB football association after a season marked by under- and aborted duels due to rioting fans, objects thrown onto the grass from the stands and supporters on the field.

The answer: the measures tightened this spring – matches are temporarily stopped as soon as something is thrown onto the field, to be permanently stopped in the event of a subsequent incident – ​​will remain in force next season. But with an important adjustment: if the perpetrator is immediately caught and removed from the stadium, the match will resume.

The KNVB announced this on Tuesday afternoon during the general meeting of professional football, the semi-annual consultation between club directors and the football association. There is, however, an exception for the adjustment. If a player is hit by an object, the referee immediately and definitively stops the game, even if the perpetrator is already in the picture.

frustration

Clubs, players’ union VVCS and football channel ESPN insisted on a “firm evaluation” of the tightened protocol on misconduct in stadiums before the end of the season. The fact that something had to be done was not in question for anyone after Ajax player Davy Klaassen was hit on the head by a lighter in a cup match against Feyenoord in De Kuip at the beginning of April. The incident followed months of ‘beer showers’, grandstand brawls and field attackers in Dutch professional football.

But the rigidity of the new regulations caused increasing frustration. Complaints were also made about the hasty and soloistic way in which the KNVB had “cobbled together” the measures within a day after the Klaassen incident, as Evgeniy Levchenko, chairman of the players’ union VVCS, put it.

The criticism, which initially sounded sparse, swelled as the end of the competition approached. The protocol did not have the deterrent effect that had been hoped for. Fifteen professional matches have been temporarily halted since the beginning of April, mostly because of beer cups that ended up on the field. Three times it came to a final strike, after which those duels were played out at a later time.

Low point was the match between FC Groningen and Ajax in the penultimate round, in which supporters of the already relegated home club deliberately and successfully pushed for a final strike by throwing fireworks on the field twice.

All in all, it led to irritated players, masses of duped supporters, image damage for the Eredivisie and millions in costs to play matches at a different time – to be coughed up by clubs, municipalities and television channel ESPN – not to mention the extra hassles.

Club administrators wondered aloud whether “the policy introduced is in proportion to the consequences”, as general manager Wouter Gudde of FC Groningen put it. “We have to go that way again and again with everything and everyone,” said an ESPN spokesperson at the beginning of May NRC. “Properly portraying a match costs tens of thousands of euros, regardless of how long it lasts.”

Lit-to-gut policy

After the competition, the KNVB spoke with representatives of the clubs, players’ union VVCS and supporters. The subtle adjustment of the current regime is the result of this.

The idea: usually perpetrators are identified and caught within a few minutes, in those cases only they experience the consequences of their misconduct. At the same time, at least on paper, the tit-for-tat policy remains intact.

“We all agreed that we should not relax now,” said KNVB director of professional football Marianne van Leeuwen after the meeting.

That tit-for-tat policy is not yet there with regard to homophobic chants that regularly sounded from the stands last season. The KNVB is still working on a proposal on how to deal with this, said Van Leeuwen, who could not say when the proposal should be completed. Why does it take so long, with a problem that has existed for years? “For us it is very important that you set a standard together with the clubs, that has now happened.” A working group is set up.

This behavior is not good for the football product. Isn’t that fun to watch? Marianne van Leeuwen KNVB director

Also dealing with racism in stadiums – the National Coordinator against Discrimination and Racism, Rabin Baldewsingh, argued in Monday News hour points deduction for clubs that fail to tackle racist chants – will remain as it is for now. For several years now, the KNVB has had an ‘plan of attack’ against racism and discrimination, which is aimed at preventing discrimination by providing information, signaling violations in stadiums via cameras, for example, and higher penalties for perpetrators.

Unsportsmanlike conduct

Not only misconduct by supporters was on the agenda on Tuesday. It was also about the wrought-up, unsportsmanlike and theatrical behavior that is increasingly visible on the field. Players who simulate serious injuries to screw opponents with a card, name-calling.

A big problem, according to the KNVB, partly because it sees that this behavior is copied on the amateur fields. Van Leeuwen said he had received dozens of letters and e-mails from parents who are concerned about this. According to her, that peaked after matches in which players misbehaved conspicuously, such as the cup final between Ajax and Feyenoord and the World Cup quarter-final of the Orange squad against Argentina. Van Leeuwen: “Youth players imitate their heroes”.

That is why the football association will instruct referees to draw a yellow card more quickly “within the existing regulations”. Referees visit clubs to review the new guidelines. The professional clubs also discuss desirable and undesirable behavior on the field with players and trainers. Something has to change, says Van Leeuwen. “This behavior is not good for the football product. That’s not fun to watch, is it?”