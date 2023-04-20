The demonstration was organized for the whole day by the Cub trade union and concerns the public and private sector

A new general strike scheduled for tomorrow, April 21, 2023could have serious repercussions and create enormous inconvenience to all those who travel with local and national public transport throughout Italy.

Strike — The protest demonstration, called by the Base Cub union for all day tomorrow, will concern workers from all public and private sectors who join the protest of the Basic Unitary Confederation. There may therefore be inconvenience for metro, tram and bus of some cities and also on highways It is in the airplane transport. ExcludingInstead, rail transport. The general strike scheduled for tomorrow regardFurthermore, also the education and health sectors. "The government is spending billions to fuel a destructive war in Ukraine, subtracting resources from our wages, cutting public health, effectively impoverishing workers, pensioners and the weakest social classes" are the motivations of the national Cub union.

the modalities — The general strike of April 21, 2023 will be valid in all public and private sectors for the whole day tomorrow (from midnight to midnight), while for Highways will be valid from 10pm todayThursday 20 April, until 10pm tomorrow, Friday 21 April. There could therefore be repercussions for the whole day on Friday for those who travel by local public transport, i.e. by bus, metro and tram. They will always be guaranteed, however, the warranty ranges foreseen between the start of the service and 8.30 And between 17 and 20. At the moment, however, there is no local public transport strike in Rome, Milan and Naples. The greatest hardships are expected in Reggio Emilia where the Cub general strike will be joined by the strike by the personnel of the Seta company called by the filt-cgil/fit-cisl/uilt-uil/ugl-fna/faisa-cisal unions. Here they will be possible abstentions from 9 to 13 and from 15:30 to the end of the service.

airplane transport — Tomorrow’s general strike may have too possible consequences on air transport. Enac has already issued the list of guaranteed flights, required by law, to carry out essential public services, in addition to state, military, emergency, health, humanitarian and rescue flights. Will be guaranteed:

all flights (including charter flights), in the time slots 7-10 and 18-21;

all charter flights to/from the islands duly authorized or notified prior to the date of the strike;

connecting flights with the islands with a single daily frequency;

domestic flights in progress at the time of the start of the strike;

the departure of all flights scheduled before the start of the abstention and delayed for reasons beyond the control of the parties

the arrival at national airports of international flights with an estimated time no later than thirty minutes before the start of the strike itself;

school and health — The general strike on Friday will also affect school and health with possible consequences on these essential services. As far as schools are concerned, the personnel of the educational services employed by the municipality of Turin are excluded. As required by law, all the minimum essential services envisaged for the health sector will be guaranteed and, as regards the activities related to direct assistance to patients, will be given priority to emergencies and the care of the most seriously ill.