Genoa – Strike with picket today at theGenova’s aquarium to request the reinstatement of the supplementary contract and better economic conditions.

“The Company has put forward unacceptable proposals which they don’t even cover inflation – declare the representatives of Filcams Cgil Fisascat Cisl Uiltucs Uil – to obtain the performance bonus the company has set unattainable objectives; on the tickets, in response to the request for a one euro increase, they proposed half a euro and deferred it for months” the unions declare again. In support of the dispute, today they have carried out 4 hours of strike of a total package of hours already proclaimed.

“It is a shame that such an important company that generates profits thanks to the professionalism and commitment of its employees and that is a local and national excellence proposes economic solutions that are on the edge of decency”, conclude Filcams Cgil – Fisascat Cisl – UilTucs.