With videoAlbert Heijn has made a new wage offer of 10 percent for the employees of the distribution centers. Trade union FNV says it has indeed received an official offer this morning, but does not yet agree to it because new employees would earn much less during the weekend. The strikes continue.

Albert Heijn reports in a statement that it has made a proposed wage increase of 10 percent, which would take effect on May 22. This would allow the company to meet the requirements of FNV. A company spokeswoman says she is “extremely surprised” that an agreement has still not been reached. “Unions do not want to respond to this, and do not want to come back to the table after repeated calls. As a result, our colleagues, including temporary workers, have to wait even longer for the wage increase that we want to take effect as soon as possible.” See also Golf | Castren and Nuutinen started the women's golf tournament in the United States sticky

FNV acknowledges that Albert Heijn made a wage offer of 10 percent on Tuesday morning, but that handout is not yet enough for the union. New employees in particular benefit insufficiently, according to the FNV, because they would earn much less during the weekend. “That is unacceptable to us and Albert Heijn knows that very well.”

Empty shelves at an Albert Heijn due to strikes in the distribution centers. © Paulien Plat



It is the next chapter in a strike that has been going on for days now, and as a result of which the shelves in Albert Heijn stores are becoming increasingly empty. In the early stages, the unions demanded a 14.3 percent wage increase, which was later weakened to a minimum of 10 percent and no deterioration in working conditions. According to Albert Heijn, this is now being met, and the Sunday allowance would also be retained according to the renewed offer. “Employees keep all the allowances they have.” But according to FNV, this does not apply to new employees. See also News in Russian | Вилле Хаапасало – a career that lost meaning overnight

Read also: Strikes at Albert Heijn: ‘Effect of higher wage costs probably greater than temporarily empty shelves’

Currently, more than 1,000 of the approximately 5,000 employees of the distribution centers are on strike. The impact of the strikes is still most noticeable in the southwest and northeast of the country, where most shelves are empty. This is due to the distribution centers that take care of supplies in these regions, in Zwolle and Pijnacker, where the impact of the strikes seems to be strongest. But the distribution centers in Zaandam, Geldermalsen and Tilburg are also on strike.

When can you strike and when not? (video):

Employees of an Albert Heijn distribution center demonstrate in front of a branch in Zaandam. © ANP



Join the conversation.

You can respond at the bottom of this article. Only respectful comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a conversation with people who stand by what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site. See also Football Ukraine's World Cup dreams shattered - Own goal decided victory for Wales

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: