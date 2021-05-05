NAfter years of joint anti-mafia investigations, the police in Italy and Germany arrested more than 30 suspects on Wednesday and carried out searches in more than 80 locations. The focus of “Operation Platinum” was a clan of the ‘ndrangheta who were particularly active in Piedmont and the Lake Constance region. The public prosecutor’s offices in Turin and Constance accuse the accused, among other things, of having transported large quantities of cocaine from the Netherlands to Italy and resold it there.

They are said to have had direct contacts with Colombian drug dealers and also with Nicola and Patrick Assisi, two of the most important emissaries of the Calabrian mafia in South America. The two were arrested as part of the investigation in São Paulo in 2019, where they had apparently worked closely with the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC), the most powerful drug cartel in Brazil. In recent years, the country’s ports have become important starting points for cocaine smuggling into Europe.

In Germany, the clan had also established a “second business model”, as the Constance Public Prosecutor Johannes-Georg Roth said at a virtual press conference on Wednesday: “gang-like sales tax evasion”. The suspects are said to have delivered groceries from their homeland to Italian restaurants and dealers across Germany on a large scale – without paying sales tax. The illegal profits are said to have flowed back to Italy. Roth put the damage to the German tax authorities at at least two million euros. In some cases, the buyers of the goods in Germany were also put under pressure to accept the terms of the accused. “Today is a fine day for law enforcement and a bad day for the dark side of power.”

The starting point of the investigation by the Turin public prosecutor’s office was a meeting of several alleged mafiosi at the Oktoberfest in Munich in 2016. Their phones were tapped, which gave evidence of the cell of the Calabrian mafia in the municipality of Volpiano in the Turin metropolitan area. When the investigation also revealed connections to Baden-Württemberg, the Constance public prosecutor was involved about three years ago. Coordinated by Europol and Eurojust, the police in Spain and Romania also took part in the operation on Wednesday. In Italy alone, searches in Piedmont, Calabria and Sardinia resulted in the confiscation of five companies, twelve properties and assets worth around five million euros.

In Germany, residential and business premises were searched in 46 locations, particularly in Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia and Hesse. According to its own statements, the Konstanz public prosecutor’s office initially confiscated cash, accounts and assets such as cars worth around half a million euros.

The decryption of messages from the crypto services EncroChat and Sky ECC by Dutch, Belgian and French investigators apparently played a role in the success of the investigation. The suspects of “Operation Platinum” had also communicated via appropriately encrypted smartphones.









to open



‘ndrangheta

:



Why the Calabrian Mafia is so powerful

Image: Picture Alliance





Because of the corona pandemic, several suspects who were otherwise mainly active in Baden-Württemberg had been in Italy for a long time. About 30 suspects have now been arrested there. Of the three arrest warrants issued in Germany, only one could be executed. The other two suspects are now being wanted with European arrest warrants.

According to information from MDR, IrpiMedia and FAZ, the accused also include several Calabrian restaurateurs who have been living in Germany for many years and who most recently operated fine Italian restaurants in Überlingen on Lake Constance and in Baden-Baden. At least two of them were previously active in Erfurt and had business relationships there with a group of Italian innkeepers who were investigated about 20 years ago on behalf of ‘ndrangheta on suspicion of money laundering.

The proceedings under the code name “Fido” were ended without charge, as joint research by the MDR and FAZ show. The exact circumstances remained unclear. A high-ranking investigator said in retrospect: “There was no objective reason to discontinue the proceedings at the time.” The Thuringian state parliament therefore decided at the end of April to set up a committee of inquiry that would examine the background to the termination of the proceedings and possible links between the suspects at that time and politics in the coming months , which is supposed to investigate the judiciary and the economy in Erfurt.