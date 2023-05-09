VA few years ago, the mafiosi made fun of the German investigators: “Think how long this guy has been in Germany,” one said in a wiretapped conversation. And nothing happened. Only: “Many mi-mi-mi investigations.”

Last week, the investigators then struck, at four in the morning, in ten countries. More than 130 alleged members and supporters of the Calabrian mafia are now in custody or under house arrest – including the one about whom the wiretapped conversation was about at the time. Prosecutors accuse him of being a key figure in an international money laundering network run by the ‘ndrangheta.

This accusation is not new. The German authorities had been keeping an eye on the man nicknamed “Berlusconi” and other suspects for more than 20 years without ever being able to prove anything to them. This is not the only reason why “Operation Eureka” is an extraordinary procedure.

Investigators have shown that they can do more than “mi-mi-mi”. That they can give organized crime an effective hit. But it is also exceptional because the procedure shows what usually does not go well in Germany and what needs to change fundamentally so that organized crime no longer makes fun of the German authorities.







In the federal labyrinth of responsibilities

International cooperation was crucial to the success of the operation. Belgian, Italian and German investigators formed a “Joint Investigation Team”, or JIT for short.

This allowed them to work together without lengthy MLA requests and share all their insights as if they were sitting together on a bureau. On the way there, however, they first had to enter the labyrinth of federal responsibilities.



In order to set up a JIT, the participating states must sign treaties. If several public prosecutor’s offices are involved in a procedure in Germany, the documents pass through the desks of the general public prosecutor’s office and the justice ministries in each federal state.

In the case of “Eureka” there were four federal states in the end – and Italian investigators were amazed, who did not understand why the Germans took so long to get started. This has to go faster. International cooperation must come about more easily. The fight against organized crime often fails at the nearest border.

It would also be important for the foreign investigators to have central contacts, at least in every federal state. The threads of “Eureka” came together at the “Central and Contact Point for the Prosecution of Organized Crimes”. This is responsible for prominent proceedings against organized crime throughout NRW. The structures and mechanisms of criminal networks are often difficult to understand, and the ethnic and cultural backgrounds of the members also play a role.







When it comes to money laundering – and at some point every criminal has to launder their illegal funds – complex financial investigations are necessary. So it only makes sense to pool expertise, collect experiences and contacts centrally and not hope that the public prosecutor’s office, in whose territory a cocaine delivery or a money courier is found, will also happen to be familiar with the Calabrian mafia or the intricacies of the hawala banking knowledge. The other federal states should take NRW as an example.

But what matters is the equipment. Almost always, when you ask OC investigators, be it in the police or in the public prosecutor’s office, what they lack, the answer is: personnel. “Eureka” has lasted almost four years. In the part of the proceedings conducted in North Rhine-Westphalia alone, well over a thousand court orders for covert measures, such as telephone surveillance or surveillance, were obtained.

The fight against organized crime is complex and expensive. This is one of the reasons why it is up to politicians not only to provide the appropriate resources for this, but also to finally change the framework conditions that make Germany so attractive to criminal networks from all over the world. Experts have been complaining for years that it is far too easy to launder and invest illegal funds in this country. “Eureka” has also shown this again.

Experts have been calling for the same measures for years: a cash limit, for example, more transparency in real estate and companies, a reform of fragmented responsibilities. The federal government has already presented good-sounding concepts for this. But she should finally act now. Because not only applies to the Calabrian mafia: It also easily takes hard hits.