In the Ukraine war, the Russian armed forces have to cope with high personnel losses, also due to their own inability. Now Ukraine seems to have struck a new blow.

In the Ukraine war, Kiev’s soldiers apparently inflicted a heavy blow on Vladimir Putin’s forces on New Year’s Eve. According to Ukrainian media reports and Russian military bloggers, in the Donbass city of Makiivka many soldiers were killed in a rocket attack on a vocational school building, which serves as a quarters for the Russians.

Ukrainian missile attack in Donbass: Russia officially speaks of 63 dead soldiers

There are different reports about the number of victims. According to Ukrainian media, 400 to 600 Russian soldiers were killed in the attack. A Ukrainian military blogger wrote loudly Bild newspaper on Telegram that there were “between 350 and 400” dead and 300 wounded. Three “senior Russian commanders” are said to be among the dead. Russia itself confirms an attack on New Year’s Eve, but speaks of only 63 dead soldiers. This information cannot be verified independently.

The attack on Makiivka is said to have occurred on January 1 at 12:01 am sharp. This is reported by Russian bloggers on Telegram, citing witnesses. The rockets are said to have been fired from an American HIMARS system. Although the school building was close to the front line, the Russian commanders seemed to have shown no caution. They allowed the many soldiers to stay inside, which explains the high number of casualties.

Ukrainian missile attack in Donbass: Russian bloggers and politicians complain about the army’s incompetence

The horror of the attack is great in Russia. “Apparently, the high command is still not informed about the capabilities of this weapon,” writes a Russian blogger. He hopes that those responsible for the decision to use this facility will be punished.

Russian politicians are also reacting to the losses. “In the tenth month of the war, it is dangerous and criminal to take the enemy for a fool who sees nothing,” Russian Duma deputy Andrei Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel on January 1. Placing military personnel in buildings instead of barracks is “a direct aid to the enemy.” One must draw the hardest conclusions from the “situation in Makiivka,” said the Russian politician.