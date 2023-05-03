Home page World

From: Johannes Nuss

Split

Raids against the Italian mafia have been going on in five federal states in Germany since the early hours of Wednesday morning. Searches are also underway in other countries.

Update from Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 07:23: Dusseldorf – Since the early morning hours of Wednesday (May 3), searches have been going on in five federal states in connection with a Europe-wide strike against the Italian mafia. As the security authorities in Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarbrücken reported in a joint press release from public prosecutors and state criminal investigation offices, the background was a procedure related to Italian organized crime. Specifically, the investigations are aimed at those responsible and members of the ‘Ndrangheta association. The accused are accused, among other things, of money laundering, gang tax evasion, commercial gang fraud and drug smuggling.

Strike against Italian mafia: money laundering, gang tax evasion, gang fraud and drug smuggling

The process is being conducted by a joint investigation team involving Europol and Eurojust, the press release said. In addition to the parties already named, other security authorities from Belgium, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain are also implementing measures in their areas of responsibility at the same time.

Raids against the Italian mafia have been going on in five federal states in Germany since the early hours of Wednesday morning. Searches are also underway in other countries. (symbol image) © dpa

In Bavaria, the Munich I public prosecutor and the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office are investigating eight people. Since this morning, more than 130 emergency services have been searching ten properties, and EU arrest warrants have been executed against four people.

In NRW, around 500 emergency services – including the operational group, the special operations command and service dog handlers – are searching a total of 51 objects. Houses, apartments, offices and commercial properties are affected. In addition, 15 arrest warrants were executed, which were obtained in advance by the investigators of the LKA NRW and the central and contact point for the prosecution of organized crime in North Rhine-Westphalia (ZeOS NRW), which is based at the Düsseldorf public prosecutor’s office. In addition, searches are being carried out in four properties in Erfurt (Thuringia), where another EU arrest warrant is to be executed.

Raid against Italian mafia: operations are currently running in five federal states

Around 500 police officers in Rhineland-Palatinate, led by the State Criminal Police Office, executed a total of ten arrest warrants and 50 search warrants. They were and are currently being supported by special units of the federal government and other countries as well as by customs and tax investigators. The line lies with the public prosecutor’s office in Koblenz.

Investigators from the Organized Crime Department of the Saarland State Police Headquarters are currently searching the home and business premises of a 47-year-old man in Saarbrücken, as well as premises he has rented in Saarlouis. The man wanted with an arrest warrant was not found there, but was caught as part of the joint measures in Italy. Another 25-year-old from Saarland, who was wanted with an arrest warrant, was also caught in Italy. Around 90 emergency services are involved in the measures, including special units and the riot police.

The searches serve to find evidence. The investigations, in particular the evaluation of the evidence found, are ongoing. The accused are presumed innocent until a final conviction.

Strike against Italian mafia: raid in five federal states

First report from Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 7:13 a.m.: Dusseldorf – As the image reported in its online presence, the raid against the mafia organization ‘Ndrangheta started early Wednesday morning. Objects in a total of five federal states would be searched by the German investigative authorities. The searches in Germany are said to be related to a worldwide strike against the Calabrian mafia.