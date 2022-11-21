The planned strike action at PostNL by the FNV on Tuesday has been canceled, says a spokesperson for the post and parcel delivery company. On the recommendation of the court, PostNL will first enter into talks with the trade union to arrive at a new collective labor agreement.

Tomorrow, FNV will consult with the postal company about the conditions it sets for a minimum occupation during the announced strike of next Friday, the trade union movement said.

“If the parties cannot reach an agreement, the judge will still rule on Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m.,” says a PostNL spokesperson. On Monday, the company tried to prevent a strike organized by the FNV through summary proceedings. This was an action that was to take place in the southeast of the Netherlands on Tuesday.

However, the judge wants PostNL and FNV to make an attempt to come to an agreement together before a decision is made. According to the postal company, a trade union has the right to organize actions, but campaigning during the busiest period of the year entails disproportionate damage and risks. See also Items | These certain same objects can be found in many Finnish homes - The researcher tells what it reveals about us

According to the FNV, employees receive too little pay and the work pressure is too high. The union also wants ‘permanent jobs instead of temporary jobs and a good arrangement to stop working earlier’.

