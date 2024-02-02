Friday, February 2, 2024
Strike | “A small adjustment on the Eastern Expressway” – HS drives through Helsinki in a live broadcast

February 2, 2024
Strike will stop train, metro and tram traffic on a large scale on Friday. A small part of the buses are driven in the Helsinki region and some throughout Finland.

In any case, the day is coming when more people than usual will drive to the workplace in their own car. Editors of HS Esa Juntunen and Jussi Sippola report live from 7:30 a.m. in the middle of Helsinki's morning rush hour.

Traffic has flowed surprisingly well. Many have stayed at home and, according to Juntunen, the center of Helsinki had an almost Midsummer-like atmosphere.

Juntunen and Sippola drive from Espoo through Helsinki towards the east. A small queue of cars was observed in Ruoholahti. On the Eastern Channel at Kalasatama, the traffic was sloppy in places.

