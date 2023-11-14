The government prescribes the 8-hour general strike proclaimed by the unions for next Friday, November 17th. Thus ends, with CGIL and UIL deciding to clash with the government, a hectic day. That this could be the epilogue of this tug of war was already clear yesterday after the no of the union leaders, Landini and Bombardieri, to the requests for a reduction in hours made by the Guarantor on strikes which did not recognize the mobilization as a general strike to which the appropriate exceptions can be applied. Matteo Salvini, the Minister of Transport signed the ordinance with which to reduce the mobilization from 8 to 4 hours, from 9am to 1pm to safeguard “the right to mobility of millions of people”, he says, urging, before the last failed mediation, “a final act of common sense and respect for the vast majority of Italians” on the part, he attacks, of “an extreme trade union minority politicized that cannot deny the right to mobility to 20 million Italians”. In fact, in the government’s sights, above all the stop of 8 hours per shift, 24 hours in total, in the transport sector, from local transport to railways, from maritime transport to taxis, even if what would have affected air transport has been withdrawn.

Anger of the unions. Landini: “Very serious act”. Bombardieri: “Salvini speaks of an inappropriate strike”

But CGIL and UIL carry on: “The reasons for the strike have not disappeared”, they reply, leaving the MIT after mediation has failed, bringing the mobilization back to the union’s reasons: ‘a short-sighted and wrong maneuver that cashes in on pensioners’. And that’s why Landini does not use half measures to comment on Salvini’s decision: “We are faced with a very serious political act” and “it is the first time in the history of the country that the government thinks it is possible to preclude people’s right to strike”, he says in the evening, speaking of “an explicit attack on the right to strike “which is not a right of the union “but of the individual people who work”, he explains before underlining, however, “the deafening silence” of Prime Minister Meloni, who never intervened in the match. “I would like to understand if Salvini’s position is the minister’s position or the government’s position”, he continues.

The Uil leader, Pierpaolo Bombardieri, takes care of doing the math in the government’s pocket: “We take to the streets to remember that in this country there is an issue that concerns wages. There is the loss of purchasing power of 15% of wages and pensions. There is government intervention on the tax wedge which, however, does not increase salaries. The December and January pay slips will be exactly the same. We had asked for the renewal of the contracts, we had asked for the contractual increases to be detested, we had asked to talk about second level bargaining, they did nothing about safety at work”, he lists. And then he attacks: “the minister talks a lot about the strike out of turn. When he says that there are two out of ten acronyms, he should remember that in the world of trade unions, as in that of parties, there is representation given by numbers. Salvini when he says that all the acronyms are the same, it reminds me of those who say that 1 is worth 1, but this is not the case either in politics or in the union. The minister probably doesn’t know what the numbers of union representation are, see them on the Aran website, ask the minister of Work or INPS”, he concludes.