A general strike called by the CGIL and UIL unions is expected on Friday 17 November, with the League attacking the trade unions: “Millions of Italians cannot be hostage to the whims of Landini who wants to organize yet another long weekend” stated the leader of Carroccio Matteo Salvini. The response from the CGIL secretary Maurizio Landini was not long in coming: “I understand his nervousness, during the election campaign he said that he would increase salaries and cancel Fornero. And there is no trace of all this. Maybe Salvini, who has never worked, is thinking about his weekend.”

The fuse was lit by a note from the League, the second in two days: “In view of the strike announced for 17 November, the lack of reasonableness of the CGIL is incredible which, as certified by the Guarantor, ignores even the ABC of the mobilisations, as clarified by Minister Salvini. Under no circumstances can the transport sector be paralyzed for the entire day.”

Today the strike on Friday 17th will be discussed at the Guarantee Commission table from 10.30 am: “Where – explains Landini – we will reiterate our position. Ours is a general strike even if it is spread over several days and we are respecting all the rules, they are making a mistake. Among other things, I find it singular – he added – that the minister intervenes even before the discussion with the commission. What is a threat to the guarantee commission?”.