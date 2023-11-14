“We confirm the general strike on Friday 17 November as an act of responsibility, we have no intention of appealing”. This was stated by the leader of the CGIL Maurizio Landini on Radio 24, adding that “we would find it unpleasant if Minister Salvini thought of making authoritative interventionsbecause it would mean a precise political will to question the right of people enshrined in our Constitution to strike.” “I hope that the limits are not exceeded and the intelligence of the government prevails,” he added, “if they were to arrive at a act of that kind, it is clear that it would be a direct attack not on the union but on the citizens’ right to strike“.

Landini explained that he had “air transport has been exempted and fire brigade transport has been increased to four hours, from 9am to 1pm” and defined “the Commission’s interpretation that it is not a general strike is wrong. It calls into question a right. – he explained – It is a complacent interpretation” and is “used by Minister Salvini in an instrumental way”. “Saying that this is not a general strike and asking us to change especially on transport as if it were a sectoral strike – he added – is an evident political forcing, a complacency of the commission for a use that the government is making”.

Clash with Salvini

For his part, the deputy prime minister and minister of transport does not back down when faced with the confirmation of the mobilization: “If the unions do not return to compliance with the law by todayI will do what the law allows me to do and by midnight tonight I will start the injunction“, he reiterated. “The right to strike is sacrosanct, blocking an entire country for 24 hours is not acceptable – added the deputy prime minister – I must guarantee the right to mobility for 60 million Italians, it is the job for which you are paying my salary today: guaranteeing circulation with all the unexpected events that may occur on trains, on highways, in ports and airports”.

Salvini explained to ‘Radio anch’io’ on Rai Radio Uno that “the strike guarantee commission is not a party body of Matteo Salvini, but says: go on strike but limited to some time slots and some 4-hour services, to 8 hours, in some sectors. Well CGIL and UIL said no, we are not limiting. So the country would not only be at a standstill on Friday but the inconveniences would start on Thursday the 16th and end on Saturday the 18th.”

“The problem of principle is that a minority, because they are two unions out of dozens of unions, denying the right to work to 20 million Italians – he added – who on an average day are the ones who take buses, trams, subways and trains. If someone has booked a medical appointment on Friday or goes to work appointments all day, it is harmful for the vast majority of workers.”