Sanaa, capital of Yemen: riot at school also left several injured, 13 on strike; two event organizers were arrested | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

At least 78 people were killed on Thursday (20 local time) in a stampede in the capital of Yemen, Sanaa, during a distribution of charitable donations.

According to information from Al Masirah TV, a channel linked to the Shiite Houthi movement, reproduced by the Reuters agency, several other people were seriously injured, and 13 of them are in serious condition.

The incident took place at a school, where hundreds of people had gone to receive donations distributed by merchants. The Interior Ministry reported that the two traders responsible for the event had been arrested.

Yemen has been going through a civil war since 2014, when the Houthis, supported by Iran, took over Sanaa, which led to an intervention by Saudi Arabia for the return of the deposed government.

Negotiations for the end of the conflict intensified this month, after Iran and Saudi Arabia announced in March the resumption of diplomatic relations after seven years.