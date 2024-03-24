STRIDE: Fates was announced for PlayStation VR2 and PC with a trailer: this is a first-person action game in the style of Mirror's Edge, available on the Meta Quest headset since last November.

This is the second episode of a saga in virtual reality which draws inspiration from the classic DICE, introducing exciting parkour mechanics as part of a story that will see us take on the role of an… acrobatic policeman.

SkyChas elite policeand in fact has the task of catching increasingly cunning and agile criminals, who jump from one roof to another while throwing themselves headlong into violent clashes between rival gangs for control of the territories.