Cheating prohibited: Stricter penalties for cheating in the theoretical driving test © Roland Weihrauch / dpa

Cheating in theoretical driving tests should be punished more severely.

Berlin – Anyone caught cheating should in future be able to be banned from a new test for up to nine months, according to a draft ordinance by the Federal Ministries of Transport and the Interior. The current ban of six weeks does not have “a sufficient deterrent effect”, it is said to justify. First the “Rheinische Post” reported on it (Friday). The exact deadline should take into account the severity of the deception. For a number of years, attempts at deception have increased. The regulation is also intended to create a uniform framework so that the federal states can exceptionally enable theory lessons to be taught online. “This saves journeys, reduces contacts and enables learner drivers to optimally prepare for their driver’s license despite the pandemic,” said Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) on Friday. Accordingly, regulations should also be laid down so that the use of modern driver assistance systems can be taken into account in the practical test. The ministry explained that the ordinance has now been forwarded to the Federal Council. (dpa)