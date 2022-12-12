The best way to be nicer to our green-blue marble in space is to grow your own food, not reproduce and, above all, not buy a car. Because as you know by now, even electric cars are not without emissions. The production of the car and the production of energy cause emissions. And the EU would also like to draw up some rules for that.

Battery manufacturers who want to sell their stuff in Europe must report the full CO2 emissions of production to the EU by mid-2024. This data is then used to set CO2 limits for batteries. These rules can then be introduced in mid-July 2027. This is reported by the EU Transport & Environment agency.

Already greener than petrol

‘Batteries are already much more sustainable than burning oil in our cars, but there is still room for improvement. New rules for carbon footprint, recycling and due diligencecontrols will ensure that batteries sold in Europe are the world’s most sustainable and set the standard for the rest of the world,” said a spokesperson for T&E.

In addition to CO2, the EU also looks at human rights (i.e. child labor in cobalt mines, to name but a few), fair working conditions and other environmental issues such as pollution of water or the living environment of animals and people. The rules therefore apply not only to manufacturers within the EU, but also to producers outside the EU who want to sell their products here.

Other new EU rules oblige battery manufacturers to be able to recycle 90 percent of nickel and cobalt by 2027. In 2031, this should even be 95 percent. For lithium, this is 50 percent in 2027 and 80 percent in 2031.