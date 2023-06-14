Big downer for thousands of children: since April 1, the popular rides with a mini train have been in front of a red signal throughout the Netherlands. The reason: inspection requirements of the NVWA inspection service, which classifies the trains run by hobbyists as ‘fairground attractions’. As a result, they suddenly appear to have to comply with a whole series of rules.

Since 1992, children and railway enthusiasts can indulge themselves at model railway club Maasoever Spoorweg in Barendrecht (MSB), beautifully situated in the recreation area along the old Maas. It is one of the ten railway tracks in the Netherlands. Three days a week, enthusiasts can take a one-kilometer ride through the park. Paul Lelieveld, employee at Maasoever Spoorweg in Barendrecht: ,,With our voluntary hobby we make children and adults happy. Children are always standing in a row calling to the trains to ride. Parents, grandfathers and grandmothers also enjoy this very much.

But suddenly there was a letter from the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA). As of April 1, Maasoever, run by hobbyists and volunteers, had to comply with all kinds of legal requirements that the club was not aware of. Otherwise the trains had to go to the depot. "Panic is a big word, but we were shocked. When we announced our closure on Facebook, people reacted in disbelief and we received a lot of messages of support."

Because what did the NVWA want? According to the inspection, the model trains fall under the same rules as fairground attractions. “We didn’t know what was expected of us. So we turned out to fall under the standards of fairground attractions, but that is in the broadest sense from a merry-go-round and a swing to a roller coaster that goes upside down. From a large book we have been working with volunteers to filter what applies to us to be allowed to drive. And the NVWA demands that we have been inspected.”

Due to stricter safety rules, the mini trains were no longer allowed to run. © Arie Kievit



Sharing knowledge with other associations

Because the TÜV wanted everything measured exactly and on paper, the train hobbyists then made a risk inventory themselves. The whole circus eventually led to a few small changes, such as: putting up a ruler and a placard saying that you can't stand or keep your hands outboard during a train ride. All platforms are now also outlined in white, so that it is visible to visitors where they are and are not allowed to stand. The judge came by with a tape measure.

All efforts were not in vain. Maasoever Railway was allowed to reopen on 1 June. The railway of Stoomgroep West Zuiderpark in The Hague has also recently reopened. The eight other locations are still out of operation. MSB shares the knowledge they have acquired with all other associations, so that they do not have to reinvent the wheel, says Lelieveld. “With our tips, they know what is expected of them and they can also save money, because every hour that an inspector is on location is charged. We are a large association with three driving days a week. We can bear extra costs more easily. But that does not necessarily apply to a small association with only three driving days per year.”

MSB does not yet know what the inspection will cost. “The invoice has yet to come in.”

A spokesman for the NVWA confirms that they wrote to all model railways in December. Last year, the Inspectorate received 'signals' that some of the operators of model railways did not know which rules they had to comply with. A railway track with 'pulling equipment and wagons that run on a track with a maximum width of 50 centimeters is legally classed as an attraction', according to the NVWA's explanation. The Maasoever Spoorweg trains in Barendrecht now run every weekend from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM and every Wednesday from 1:00 PM to 4:30 PM. The trains run daily during the school holidays.

