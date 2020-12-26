W.If you want to fly from Germany to the Netherlands, you need a negative PCR corona test when you check in from December 29th. This also applies to travelers by train, bus or ship, as the Foreign Office announced on Friday evening. The test must not be older than 72 hours. However, there will be no border controls at the Dutch-German border, according to the Federal Foreign Office.

According to the Federal Foreign Office, the Netherlands have declared Germany a risk area. Anyone who has arrived in the Netherlands is strongly advised to go into a ten-day home quarantine. The negative test that is required for entry into the Netherlands is not a substitute for quarantine.

Meanwhile, the situation in the Dutch hospitals is worsening. All scheduled regular treatments have been canceled, as the Ministry of Health decided on Tuesday in The Hague. As a result, as many employees as possible should be released to care for corona patients. The acute and non-postponable medical care, such as for cancer patients, should be guaranteed.

According to the Ministry of Health, more patients are to be transferred to intensive care units in German clinics. This had already happened during the first Corona wave in spring. Only on Monday were two patients transported to a clinic in Dortmund. The number of intensive care beds in the Netherlands will also be increased by 300 to 1,450 nationwide. According to Johns Hopkins University, 11,591 new infections have been reported in the Netherlands in the past 24 hours.