Mr. Billen, the proportion of people infected with corona is just as high in the Eifel as it is otherwise only in Berlin. What’s going on with you?

I can tell you that. At the beginning of October there was a private party here, two people came with Corona. They just didn’t know they were infected. The next evening they went to another party and infected people again. And a few of those who got infected went to another party on the third evening.

Somebody should say again that country life is boring.

It was the weekend with the Day of German Unity, the celebrations were all within the framework of the then applicable rules. But we changed that quickly. What the Chancellor and the Prime Ministers have now decided has been in effect here for a week. Masks should be worn in public spaces, and we threw out spectators at sporting events. And above all: private celebrations are only allowed with a maximum of ten people from two households.

How can you be sure that people will stick to it while partying?

The police drive to look. And in the Eifel, the neighbor always checks with you. The rural area is simpler than a big city like Berlin. The people know each other, we still have something like social control in the communities.



View of the town of Spangdahlem in the Eifel district of Bitburg-Prüm (archive photo)

:



Image: Reuters





Are there a lot of people calling the authorities and saying what the neighbor is doing here is not possible?

At the moment nobody dares to have a private party. It’s very quiet right now. I am not worried either, people have understood what is going on. In the summer, the number of infections was low, nothing happened and everything was fine. Now it becomes clear that something is happening again here. The people understood that. Still, we said we have to control. The police and the public order office are driving around now.

How do the inspectors know in which house a celebration is taking place? Do they look people through the windows into the living room?

It is not necessary at all. We are here in the Eifel. If someone else’s car is parked in front of a house, it is noticeable.

How is the situation at the moment?

Almost 200 people were infected at the three parties. It was mainly young people who celebrated, but it doesn’t stop there. Young people go home in the evening and go to work on Mondays. Then they realize they are feeling sick and take a test. When we realized how many were infected, we ran endless tests. Yesterday it was 550, that’s a record. And the companies in the Eifel are also doing well. They tell their people that when you’ve been partying, get tested. And when you’re clean, you come back. Although there was one special feature.

What happened?

One company has long banned its employees from going to parties. Of course, they didn’t like that. Now the employer’s daughter got infected at one of the parties, and of course the mother got it too. A couple of young people were happy that the boss has now got one on the lid.

Hopefully she doesn’t get seriously ill. What’s next now?

We have to make it clear to people that we are fighting a pandemic. We can’t use carelessness. That simply does not work. Better to do something now than to get a second lockdown.