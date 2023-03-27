Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Strict voting | The Helsinki City Council opposes the increase in the public transport inspection fee

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 27, 2023
in World Europe
Strict voting | The Helsinki City Council opposes the increase in the public transport inspection fee

City|A tight vote

In the opinion of the Helsinki City Council, it is not justified to raise the public transport inspection fee higher than the parking violation fee.

27.3. 20:13

Helsinki the city council does not support the increase of the public transport inspection fee to one hundred euros in the Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) area. Now it is 80 euros.

The position is reflected in the city government’s statement to the Ministry of Transport and Communications, in which a regulation is being prepared on the amount of the public transport inspection fee.

On Monday, the city council finalized its statement on the line in a close vote, where the decision was made by 8-7 votes.

Winning the position is justified by the fact that the parking violation fee in Helsinki is 60–80 euros, depending on the zone, and it is not justified that the public transport inspection fee is higher than the parking violation fee.

In addition, the statement is justified by pointing out that traveling without a ticket does not cause harm or danger to third parties, but improper parking can cause such. Improper parking can also hinder the flow of public transport, the statement is justified.

Originally, the proposed decision brought to the city council on the matter presented a different position. According to the proposed decision, the city government would have advocated increasing the inspection fee to one hundred euros.

HSL has proposed that the inspection fee for public transport in the HSL area be increased from the current 80 euros to 100 euros.

According to HSL, due to traveling without a ticket, it misses out on 15–25 million euros in box office revenue every year. Traveling without a ticket has increased in recent years.

They made a counter-proposal to the original presentation Reetta Vanhanen (green) and Minja Koskela (left).

With them, accentuation was considered a bad idea Paavo Arhinmäki (left) , Elisa Gebhardt (s.d.), Johanna Noorteva (green), Tuomas Rantanen (green), Nasima Razmyar (sd) and Anni Sinnemäki (green).

Those who considered the original proposal, i.e. the increase justified, remained in the minority Jussi Halla-aho (ps), Anniina Iskanius (cook), Matias Pajula (cook), Marcus Rantala (r), Daniel Sazonov (cook), Juhana Vartiainen (cook) and Maarit Vierunen (cook).

