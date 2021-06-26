OfMarcus Mäckler shut down

The CSU mask affairs have shaken politics, stricter rules are intended to prevent new cases. The government factions have presented details. But there are blemishes.

Munich – The moods of politicians are also changing and anyone who experiences Markus Söders * exuberant confidence these days can hardly think back to March. At that time, the CSU leader spoke of a massive loss of credibility for the Union. One reason was the sometimes chaotic corona policy. What particularly soured Söder’s mood, however, were the mask affairs surrounding CSU MPs Georg Nüßlein * and Alfred Sauter.

The “sharpest and most modern law on parliamentarians in Germany”

The boss condemned his party to stricter internal rules of transparency and conduct. Now, three months later, the rules are to be tightened for all parliamentarians. The CSU * and Free Voters worked for a long time on the new draft of the law on parliament. The result was the strictest and most modern law in Germany, said CSU parliamentary group leader Thomas Kreuzer on Thursday.

In principle, MPs should continue to be allowed to pursue secondary activities, but only to a limited extent and transparently. Additional income should be displayed from the first cent, investments in corporations or partnerships from five (instead of the previous 25) percent. Paid lobbying is banned. Fees for speeches and lectures are taboo, as is the acceptance of gifts with a value of over 200 euros. The rules are also changing for ex-government members: Anyone who switches to business must report this up to two years after leaving the government. She can even use her veto. Violations of the innovations face lavish fines: up to half of the parliamentary allowance – 51,000 euros.

In the CSU, gray areas were exploited for a long time

“This is an important step to restore trust in politics that has been lost due to the recent scandals and to protect our democracy,” said FW parliamentary group leader Florian Streibel. But it is not about a general suspicion against all MPs. Gray areas in particular were exploited for a long time in the CSU. The case of the lawyer and ex-Justice Minister Alfred Sauter, who is said to have collected high commissions for the brokerage of corona masks * to the state government, is one of the serious. Sauter denies the allegations.

Nevertheless, special attention is paid to his professional group: lawyers with a state parliament mandate will no longer be allowed to work for or against the Free State – or certain companies such as trade fair and airport. And, a particularly clear lesson from the Sauter case: The brokerage of goods or real estate to the Free State will be taboo in the future. Real estate transactions with local authorities, however, are still allowed. More was not possible, said Winfried Bausback, who negotiated the draft for the CSU. To dictate “rules overarching levels” to municipalities is “constitutionally questionable”.

The new law on parliament is a “great success for Bavaria”

Green * parliamentary group leader Ludwig Hartmann considers the argument to be advanced. “There would have been more in there,” he said Munich Mercury. Basically, however, the bill is going in the right direction. After years of blockade, the state government finally understood that a law was needed and was also lively using green ideas. “In its current form, we can agree. This is another success for Bavaria. “

The state parliament took a first step towards more transparency on Thursday (June 24): It passed the lobby register, which will come into force on January 1, 2022 and only allow registered lobby groups to participate in legislative processes. Exceptions are churches, trade unions and private individuals. In the event of violations, up to 50,000 euros are due. The SPD * criticized that as too low.

The new law on parliament may give more security for the future – but the past is likely to cause problems for the CSU. The opposition continues to threaten a committee of inquiry into the mask affair. “We are already very far with the questionnaire,” said Hartmann. It would be the first committee of inquiry in this legislature. Only a fifth of the 205 MPs are required to use it, so the SPD or FDP would have to go along with it and talks are ongoing. It is possible that Söder’s mood will cloud a little again. * Merkur.de / bayern is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

