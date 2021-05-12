ofFabian Mueller shut down

The former First Lady of the USA, Michelle Obama, admitted to a strict rule in an interview: anyone who wants to spend time with her and her family has to be vaccinated.

Washington – Former First Lady Michelle Obama did an interview with the television station CBS revealed her family’s strict policy regarding the coronavirus *. Because, according to Obama: Anyone who is not fully vaccinated against the virus must not come near their family.

With Gayle King, the presenter of the TV show “CBS This Morning”, in which Obama was a guest, she actually first spoke about the good path the USA is on in the fight against the coronavirus *. The end of the pandemic is near, so the tenor, King spoke of being able to see “light at the end of the tunnel”.

Obama’s strict corona rule: “It would be better if people got vaccinated”

Obama, however, expressed dissatisfaction with how long it took the US government to take the appropriate measures to contain the pandemic. In addition, many Americans would not have accepted the new guidelines for a long time. “It would be better if people would get vaccinated now,” said Obama.

Obama even went so far as to reveal which new rule now applies in her household: “You want to spend time with us? Get vaccinated. And then we can talk to each other again. “The former first lady laughed as she uttered these sentences, but backed up her statement directly:” I urge everyone out there: Please, please, get the vaccine *. It is time.”

Obama’s with corona vaccination rule: vaccination campaign in the USA seems to be working

The US vaccination campaign * seems to be working. The US is recording around 40,000 new coronavirus cases daily, a 43 percent decrease from the third wave high. About half of the US adult population has had at least one vaccination against the coronavirus * and a third are fully vaccinated. (fmü) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA