“What whiskey cannot cure there is no cure for”: There is no cure for what whiskey does not cure. This is the original Irish proverb, which is also popular as a wall poster in many Scottish bars and pubs. However, the Highland high-proof does not help against Corona. In view of the increasing number of infections in Scotland, Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon has ordered a 16-day compulsory break from serving alcohol for her part of the country. Bars and pubs in the hardest hit regions like Greater Glasgow will have to close. Both apply from the weekend. Sturgeon speaks of a “sharp, short action”.

Great Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also under increasing pressure to announce new restrictions for pubs, initially only for northern England, where the number of infections has risen sharply in cities such as Manchester, Newcastle and Liverpool. So far, Johnson has only set an early curfew of 10 p.m. across England. The decision was controversial in his cabinet. While Minister of Health Matt Hancock would like to take a harsher action, Secretary of Commerce Alok Sharma and Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak put the brakes on. They fear that there will be an even more severe sales crisis, bankruptcies and mass layoffs in the hospitality industry. In the middle of this week – even before new possible restrictions – the Greene King pub chain announced that it was closing almost 80 restaurants and cutting up to 800 jobs. Greene King operates 1,700 pubs and has another 1,000 tenants. Before the crisis, up to half a million people worked in the British catering industry.

“Coffin nail for many companies in the hospitality industry”

Fear is also spreading in Scotland. A quarter of the 50,000 pubs and pubs jobs could be lost, the Scottish Licensed Trade Association recently warned. Almost 40 percent of the member companies reported a 50 percent decline in sales. According to a study by the University of Edinburgh, every fourth tourism and hospitality company could come to the brink of bankruptcy due to Corona.

Sturgeon’s decision also met with criticism. Celebrity chef and restaurateur Nick Nairn called them “devastating for an industry that has worked its ass off to create a Covid-safe environment”. The Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce condemned the measures as “the nail in the coffin for many hospitality companies”. Christopher Snowden from the liberal Institute of Economic Affairs in London complained: “The pub industry is being scapegoated again, although only 5 percent of Covid-19 transmissions take place in restaurants.” He was referring to a study by the state health service PHE, according to which in July in England only 5 percent of infections were due to pub contacts. It is unclear whether this still applies. Many infections tend to happen when young people and students are carefree. This means that the diseases are also concentrated on the young population. The numbers of serious illnesses, emergency treatments and deaths are rather low. By the middle of this week there were around 70 deaths a day. However, the curve is pointing upwards. Uncertainty about new lockdowns in the UK has heightened concerns about how quickly the UK economy can recover.