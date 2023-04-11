Government, the bill to send those who smear monuments to prison

The government is working on a new one lawan ad hoc decree for the “echo vandals” with the aim of putting in prison who defaces monuments And cultural heritage. More severe penalties, – reads the Corriere della Sera – up to 3 years in prisonextending the offense of damage foreseen by the penal code, and Daspo, i.e. prohibition of approaching monuments for those who disfigure the artistic heritage. The bill filed by the senators of Brothers of Italy to punish the so-called «eco vandals», it follows these two lines. In the same hours at the ministry of Culture you try to build a measure That charges to those responsible i cleaning costs. The reply of the collective of activists Last generation is ready, through the spokesman Simone Ficicchia: «Instead of dealing with the climate crisis, promote laws against nonviolent actions. But we we are not afraidwe are ready Also to prison».

The Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano– continues the Corriere – which has expressed itself several times against the protest actions that have targeted the monuments, wants go into detail the bill of the senators of FdIbefore speaking. But it moves already with another objective: «I am preparing to launch – he says – a administrative fine which provides that i recovery costs of places are a load whose commits these deeds». For the minister, in fact, it often was underrated both the price of the extraordinary restoration interventions “which end up being borne by all citizens”, and the possible ones permanent effects.

