Claire Scanlon, 38, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after the judge issued his final ruling.

Scanlon killed her son, Dylan, in 2021, using an antidepressant, and struck him in the head and separate parts of the body.

On December 31, 2021, Scanlon claimed to the police that she found Dylan not breathing, according to British Sky News.

A toxicology test conducted for Dylan showed that he was poisoned with the antidepressant Mirtazapine, which his mother used, and the coroner also found traces of bruises on his body indicating that he had been assaulted.

Scanlon gave Dylan’s family and paramedics various reasons for the bruises, to hide the fact that she had beaten him and given him antidepressants.

In the days leading up to her murder, Scanlon had sent abusive messages to Dylan’s father and a voicemail telling her ex-partner he would never see his son again.

The police also found a notebook in the house that contained references from Scanlon that she planned to kill Dylan and herself.

The mother did not explain the reason for her crime, but the investigations indicated family disputes and her suffering from depression.