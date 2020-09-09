Highlights: Commander of Indian and Chinese Army met on Wednesday in East Ladakh

The situation in Ladakh is still tense and around 30-40 soldiers have held positions very close to the Indian post at Rejang La in East Ladakh.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Prasad and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will discuss LAC on the fresh confrontation between the army of the two countries

new Delhi

Amid tensions in the Indian and Chinese military, strict instructions have been given to the field commanders of the Indian Army not to cross the border at any cost. It has also been said that the soldiers have to follow strict discipline while protecting the Indian border. Field commanders have also been told not to show their strength when they are patrolling in their areas. Explain that on the border, about 50 thousand soldiers have been deployed along with heavy tanks and artillery from the Chinese side.

Meanwhile, commanders of the Indian and Chinese forces met in eastern Ladakh on Wednesday. They also shared some messages with each other on the hotline. If sources are to be believed, the matter was discussed in this meeting that the tension on the border should not increase in the evening of the foreign ministers of the two countries. Let us know that the foreign ministers of the two countries are to meet in Moscow, Russia on Thursday. According to sources, the situation in Ladakh is still tense and around 30-40 soldiers have held positions very close to the Indian post at Rejang La in East Ladakh.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Prasad and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will discuss LAC on the latest confrontation between the army of the two countries. Both will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Moscow. Before the meeting between the two in the evening, they will also face each other in the lunch meeting between Russia-India-China. The purpose of the meeting between the two is only to reduce the tension between the forces in East Ladakh.

Shot for the first time after 45 years

Explain that both the forces have accused each other of air firing. LAC between India and China has been fired for the first time after nearly 45 years. Jaishankar Prasad, after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister and SCO host Sergey Lavrov, said that they have had a great conversation and they have spoken to each other on international conditions.

Chinese soldiers reached near Indian Post

The Indian Army said on Tuesday that Chinese troops tried to get too close to the Indian post near the southern shore of Pangong Lake on September 7 and opened fire. The army said this after the statement issued by the Chinese army on Monday night, in which China had made serious allegations against the Indian Army. China said India troops crossed the LAC and opened fire near Pangong Lake. Let me tell you that last Friday, there was a meeting between India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and China’s Defense Minister General Wei Feng, but it was inconclusive.

Chinese soldiers are armed with rods, spears and sharp weapons

The present situation is said to be very worrisome as the border was shot earlier in 1975. After this, in 1996 and 2005, there was an agreement between the two countries that no army would fire during any skirmish. According to sources, Chinese soldiers have weapons in rods, spears, poles and poles, known as guandao. He was trying to get very close to the Indian Army on Monday. Tensions between the two countries have increased significantly since the day when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a bloody clash between the two armies. It is being told that about 35 Chinese soldiers were also killed.