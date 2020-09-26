CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed the officers to expedite the work of smart city in Lucknow. He said that this scheme is related to public facilities. Its work is slow. Complete it. Improve decision making ability. Along with this, he also directed to make the roads pit-free. CM said that public representatives have complained of bad roads. In such a situation, special attention should be paid to quality in pit-raising campaign and new construction.The CM reviewed the development work of Lucknow division late on Friday evening. He said that government’s money has been invested in every scheme of development. It is public money, not anyone’s personal wealth. It should not be misused. He asked the officers to keep a dialogue with public representatives, to forward their proposals. Do not have unnecessary conflicts. Taking cognizance of the complaints of waterlogging, the Yogi directed to prepare a detailed action plan to solve the problem of drainage and drinking water in Gomtinagar Extension and other areas including Cantt. He said that wherever sewer lines have been laid under the Amrit Yojana, give connections to people there.

Do not jump meter, take action on fake bill

The CM said that the power supply should be according to the roster. Do not let electricity throw bills. The bill of electricity that the consumer is burning, should be reached. If there is a disturbance in the bill, then decide the responsibility and take action. Meter jumping should not occur. He expressed concern over the lack of revenue collection in Lucknow. Said to review it regularly. Development plans will proceed only after revenue comes. He said that Lucknow Cancer Hospital and Naka Overbridge will be inaugurated soon.

Lower Kovid’s positive rate below 4%

CM said that try to bring Kovid’s positivity rate below 4% and death rate below 1%. Make people aware of rescue. Keep a ratio of 1: 3 in the RTPCR and antigen test. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma was also present at the meeting.