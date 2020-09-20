Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to complete the recruitment process of 31,661 assistant teachers in the Basic Education Department in a week. He said that the State Government is committed to provide adequate employment opportunities to the youth including jobs. On Saturday, the state government spokesperson said in a statement that the TTE examination was conducted by the Basic Education Department on January 6, 2019, for the recruitment of 69,000 vacant posts of assistant teachers.Last year, on 7 January 7, the government mandate issued a minimum of 65 percent marks for the general class and minimum 60 percent marks for the backward classes and other reserved classes for passing this examination. In relation to this mandate, writ petitions were filed by certain candidates in the High Court. The decision in favor of the rule was delivered by the High Court on 29 March 2020.

The statement said that in the order passed by the Supreme Court on May 21, 2020, the state government was instructed to complete the process of recruitment to the remaining posts except the assistant teachers of Shikshamitras. According to the statement, the Chief Minister has ordered that the recruitment process for 31,661 posts should be completed in a week.