Do you want to lose weight? Then give your food a grade and only eat eights, nines and tens, tips Mieke Kosters, expert in eating behavior change. Years ago she copied the eating habits of her slim friends and lost 18 kilos. In her new book Successful Losers Don't Diet, she shares her experiences, theories from cognitive behavioral therapy and practical examples. “You have to find out why you want to eat in certain situations when you are not really hungry.”

#Strict #diets #lose #weight #expert #lost #kilos