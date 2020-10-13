New corona rules apply in Lower Saxony. Among other things, they relate to private parties and the wearing of masks. There is also a ban on accommodation.

In addition, cultural workers are to be given increased support.

Kassel – The development of Corona infections is clear. The number of cases is rising rapidly in neighboring European countries. Large cities in Germany such as Berlin have many new infections. That also applies to Lower Saxony, because the number of cases is increasing noticeably. Prime Minister Stephan Weil announced this to the Lower Saxony state parliament on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020.

“That is no reason to panic, but always to be careful,” said Weil. Therefore, from Friday, October 9th, 2020, stricter regulations should apply until November 15th, 2020. “The more people in our society are infected, the greater the risk that the particularly endangered groups will be recorded.” A cautionary example of this is the Corona outbreak in a nursing home in Vechta with two deaths.

Corona crisis in Lower Saxony: “There is no end to the pandemic in sight”

In addition, 84 schools in Lower Saxony had to attend classroom teaching corona to adjust. “There is no end to the pandemic in sight and we have another challenge to face over the next few months. We have to face this fact, ”explains Weil.

During the press conference, the SPD politician emphasized the AHA rules – distance, hygiene, everyday mask. Ventilation in closed rooms is also particularly important at this time of the year.

The new Corona regulation in Lower Saxony mainly regulates celebrations

No mask is needed outside. Unless the minimum distance cannot be ensured. A mask is necessary in closed rooms. However, if the distance can be maintained, then there is no need to wear a mouth and nose cover.

Corona infections in Lower Saxony (October 8, 2020) 21,941 (+320) Deaths 693 (+3) Recovered 18,283 (+183) 7 day incidence 18th

The new Corona regulation in Lower Saxony should be made much shorter and mainly concerns meetings. However, many regulations are to be retained. Weil takes the experience in restaurants, theaters and cinemas as positive. However, larger, private meetings are becoming a problem.

Corona in Lower Saxony: Regulation also applies to private meetings

At such gatherings, the measures are rarely adhered to – they are considered foci of infection. That is why there are now drastic measures. In the future, a limit of 25 people is to be set for private meetings. Outside there is a limit of 50 people. In restaurants and public spaces, a limit of 100 people is intended to curb the Corona pandemic serve. A clear difference compared to the last few months.

Stricter regulations apply in particular in risk areas in Lower Saxony. Six regions are currently classified as risk areas (as of October 11, 2020). In the affected cities and districts, only ten people will then be allowed to meet. This regulation occurs when 50 New corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants are reached within a week.

Corona in Lower Saxony: Large events require approval

In addition, due to the increasing corona numbers, there is also in Lower Saxony a ban on accommodation. People from areas with many infected people (more than 50 per 100,000 inhabitants in 7 days) are no longer allowed to spend the night in Lower Saxony for tourist purposes.

Public events in Lower SaxonySeated visitors are permitted with no more than 500 people. Sports events with more than 500 spectators require prior approval. The limit here is 1,000 viewers. Trade fairs, congresses, commercial exhibitions, fairs or similar events require approval regardless of the number of participants.

Corona in Niedersaschen: Cultural workers should have more opportunities

In contrast, cinemas should theatre and other cultural sites get more opportunities. “With a checkerboard layout, good ventilation systems and careful hygiene measures before and after the events, the space can be better used,” said the Prime Minister.

The number of infections is also increasing in Lower Saxony, there are more and more corona hotspots nationwide. That is why we now have to impose an accommodation ban in Lower Saxony as well.

Corona in Lower Saxony: cultural events should be funded

In addition, a MWK program “Lower Saxony is turning on” is intended to increasingly promote cultural events. Clubs and discos are still closed. Violations of the regulation can result in fines of up to 25,000 euros.

Weil would like to avoid national measures. Therefore, districts and urban districts are taking regional action against increased infection rates, so that previous ones Corona hotspots could be contained. Despite the increased corona infections Lower Saxony much better prepared than eight months ago.

In addition, according to the Corona rules in Lower Saxony, mask refusers have to pay up to 150 euros. According to the regulation, the maximum amount for violations is up to 25,000 euros. (Karolin Schaefer)

