A anarchic urban growtha blow of invasionsit only generates a service problem that is difficult to attend to, coupled with security, health and even educational risks that, in the worst case, last for several generations.

The emergence of an invasion represents the appearance of a new populated center that will immediately demand potable water, drainage and electricity service. The further away from urban centers, the greater the problem in providing basic services. The service lines do not reach the families and the disagreement increases.

An example of this is what the Las Coloradas colony, in Culiacan. The families live on land sold without any condition to be inhabited and the investment needed to provide them with water and drainage now is millions. For this reason, a strict urban planning policy is urgently needed.