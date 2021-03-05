D.If Jörg Buki is a sports fan, you can already tell from his profile photos, which show him either with a Eintracht scarf or a Eintracht professional. But he himself also wants to do sports again: “Please in Hesse on 8.3. open ”, he begs the fitness studio chain McFit on the network, which operates eight studios in Darmstadt, Frankfurt, Hanau, Mainz and Wiesbaden. But the largest sports studio chain in Germany put him off for the time being on Friday: “We would also like to get started right away, but the guidelines are very strict and we have to carefully check whether they are feasible for us.”

For months, the fitness studio operators had to close their branches, put many of their employees on short-time work and in some cases paused the debiting of membership fees. Now they were apparently surprised by the Hessian state government going it alone, which allows the studios in the state to reopen from Monday, albeit under strict conditions.

Training with appointment booking

According to the state government, for example, only one athlete is allowed per 40 square meters, and customers must first register for a fixed period. Obviously, not everyone knows how to do this in practice. From the Kieser Training chain, for example, there was no further information on Friday as to how customers can use the studios again. From the TG Bornheim, whose members have two fitness studios in Frankfurt, it was initially said that they would plan to open on the weekend. The website promises that appointments can be booked online from Monday.

The Fitness First chain, which has currently closed eleven studios in Hesse, sees itself “very well” prepared for the openings, as Christophe Collinet, customer director of the operating company Life-Fit Groupon, says. “For example, we already started an appointment allocation tool last year.” This will now be adapted to the new requirements in Hesse with the previous hygiene concept. The competitor Prime Fitness, which runs the sports studio on the 53rd floor of the Frankfurt Maintower, is also well prepared.

Online booking via app, explains Managing Director Henrik Gockel, works like booking a flight: The customer can see how many seats are free and can then reserve a maximum of two appointment blocks of one hour each. Between eight and 20 members are allowed to stay in each of the six Frankfurt studios at the same time due to the space restrictions. Whereby: Every coach is deducted from it, says Gockel. The more trainers there are, the fewer customers are allowed. “The members now have first-class training,” he jokes.

The first-class treatment could end before the changing room: Because you may not be allowed to shower and change in the studio, but only at home.