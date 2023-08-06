In the middle of the holidays, swimming bans were imposed on several beaches in Mallorca. The reason was heavy rain showers that had previously descended on the island.

Llucmajor – The summer holidays are underway, the bathing season is in full swing. On Mallorca, too, vacationers cavort to soak up the sun on the beach. Accordingly, visitors to the beaches around Llucmajor should have been really annoyed when they had prepared for a long bathing weekend. When you arrive at the beach, it quickly becomes clear that there is currently a bathing ban in the community. The Playa de Palma between the Club Náutico and the Torrent dels Jueus is closed to swimmers.

Employees of the community had examined the water on Saturday and found increased levels of various concentrations, reports the Mallorca newspaper.

There was a ban on swimming on several beaches in Mallorca at the weekend. © dpa/Clara Margais

Bathing ban in Mallorca: storms put a stop to vacationers’ plans

The samples taken probably did not reach the desired values ​​by Sunday. Because the bathing ban was according to the Majorca newspaper maintained throughout the weekend. Initially, it was hoped that all restrictions could be lifted on Sunday. On Playa de Palma, however, the ban remains in place, the Spanish municipality of Llucmajor is not giving the all-clear, the “Ultima Hora” also reports.

After all: You can lie on the beach, only jumping into the sea is forbidden. The reason for the pollution was violent storms that fell on Mallorca on Friday (4 August). This caused currents that led sewage from other places into the Bay of s’Arenal.

There are contradictory statements about the exact time at which the ban was imposed, the Express reported on Friday (August 4th) and the Mallorca Zeitung on Saturday (August 5th). The mayor of Llucmajor, Xisca Lascolas, reported this to the newspaper. The newspaper “Última Hora”, on the other hand, also speaks of Friday as the beginning of the bathing restrictions.

Swimming ban in Mallorca: faeces washed up in the sea

Meanwhile, in Palma, too, the proverbial shit was blowing up. Because what bathers found on the beaches of Mallorca last week, nobody really wants to discover in the sand – whether on vacation or elsewhere.

Again Express reported, on Friday (August 4th) an immediate bathing ban was imposed on several beaches on the holiday island. The town hall in Palma also hung a red flag here to signal holidaymakers: You are not allowed to go into the water here. The heavy rain shower overwhelmed the overflow basin of the municipal sewage treatment plant. The consequence: faecal water was discharged into the sea. As the city of Palma announced, the system worked “and prevented 35,000 cubic meters of mixed water from being washed into the sea. But that wasn’t enough because of the heavy rainfall.”

Swimming ban on popular Mallorca beaches lifted again after pollution

Not a nice idea. Because bathing in water contaminated by faeces is not only disgusting but also unhygienic, bathing was initially forbidden for the beaches of Cala Mayor, Can Pere Antoni, Ciutat Jardí and Cala Estancia. As the Majorca newspaper reported, water samples from Sunday were back in the normal range, the beaches could be released for bathers.

It happens again and again that beaches on Mallorca are closed because of faecal water in the sea. The bay in front of Pollença in particular is often affected by poor water quality, reports this Mallorca Magazine. Incidentally, anyone who does not comply with the bathing ban and still goes into the water risks a hefty fine.

