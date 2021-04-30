ofValentin Betz shut down

Coronavirus infections in Baden-Württemberg are still on the rise. Stuttgart wants to fight it – with strict alcohol bans throughout the city.

Stuttgart – The corona virus in Baden-Württemberg mainly spreads when many people come together in a confined space and do not adhere to protective measures. Crowds have become a rarity since the corona pandemic, but the disregard of rules is not. Especially when alcohol is involved, rules are often thrown overboard. The city of Stuttgart now wants to prevent this with a new measure. As BW24 * reports, There is now a rigorous alcohol ban in many places in Stuttgart.

The Coronavirus in Baden-Württemberg still causes new infections. Recently, however, the incidence has decreased significantly.