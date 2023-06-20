Liverpool is the most attracted club, but keep an eye on Chelsea and United as well. For now Nicolò won’t open, but to avoid risks the Nerazzurri have to sell Gosens and Brozo

Filippo Conticello-Vincenzo D’Angelo

There’s a specter that’s starting to shake Inter’s summer nights. It can still be seen in the distance, at the moment it is at a safe distance, but it is reasonable to think that sooner or later it will hover dangerously around the viale della Liberazione headquarters. It’s called the Premier League, understood as a profit factory and as the top league on the planet: through some of its best teams, England is seriously courting Nicolò Barella from a distance. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who once had the same electricity as Nicolò and who would now like to recover it by enlisting the Inter midfielder, are at the head of the gang, but interested phone calls to the Nerazzurri managers also came from Chelsea and Manchester United. British high nobility, far more attractive than the Arab Newcastle who had sent the first signs. In short, the blue star is liked and also a lot, to the point that the wealthy Premier League squadrons are just waiting for a nod to present a big offer in Milan and offer Barella a salary practically double the current one. For now, at least formally, everything is silent but, if you narrow your gaze, you can notice a certain agitation behind the stage. The player’s agent Alessandro Beltrami has, in fact, already traveled several times to the United Kingdom and his ears are inevitably pricked towards the Premier League. It goes without saying that Inter would never by their own choice deprive themselves of a player they consider a symbol: the number 23 is a totem for the masses and not just the powerhouse of Inzaghi’s entire team. Zhang’s club is aware of the seductive power of pounds, but so far she is heartened by the placid tranquility of Barella. If the courtship, especially that of Klopp, has reached his ears, Nicolò has not given any signs of giving up. But will this still be the case if the British interest were to become more pressing? What if certain checks land on the table? See also Lukaku to Inter: Inzaghi enters the field. But there is a hitch for Dybala

Nicolò’s will — The experience in Viale della Liberazione teaches that, in certain borderline cases, it is always the will of the player that tips the balance to one side or the other. Certainly, Barella is doing just fine in Milan and at the age of 26 he has already started a happy family, three little girls together with his wife Federica. Apparently, a perfect joint to which must also be added the boundless love of the fans: it is no coincidence that, as soon as they learned of the first English drafts, the ultras of the Curva Nord used an Instagram story to reiterate with their dry style how much Nicolò is considered “non-transferable”. But no one at Inter can turn away from reality these days: going from a salary of 5 a year to one of 10 (at least) is a prospect that can enliven any scenario, even the seemingly quieter one. If so, it would be impossible for Inter to equalize the same salary and, in this rigid self-financing regime, oppose the English maxi-offers from the outset. The note, however, is a must here: for Inter, Barella costs from 80 million upwards. To be clear, at least twenty more than what Liverpool has already paid for the Argentinean Mac Allister, one of the players chosen by Klopp for the restyling that has just begun in midfield. Chelsea, as we know, already have a laid table with the Nerazzurri: he is always a privileged interlocutor, but he could be distracted by the negotiation for the Ecuadorian Caicedo of Brighton. United, in addition to Nicolò, are also looking to Chelsea’s Mount: it is the confirmation that even in the red Manchester they want to make a leap in the middle. See also Super Sassuolo, Inter fall at San Siro: Raspadori and Scamacca decide

The scenery — In these moments Inter can only understand which way the wind is blowing – the growth of English interest in Barella has been noticed above all in the last few days – and consider every possible scenario. For now, trust is the prevailing sentiment, also because the danger would only become real if Nicolò slowly changed his beliefs and opened up to a sale. For the rest, the club has already indirectly “protected itself” having found an agreement to bring Davide Frattesi to Milan, considered a sort of Barella in the making. Inzaghi and the directors would like those two to play together, certainly not one in place of the other, but for that to happen quick transfers are needed. They would not only be useful to finalize the purchase from Sassuolo, but also because the Nerazzurri, by monetizing immediately, would circumvent any possible risk surrounding Barella. The most advanced outgoing speeches remain those for Robin Gosens, about to return to the Bundesliga: between Union Berlin and Schalke it is hoped to raise at least 15 million. In addition, they try to ride the nascent channel with Arabia, in detail with CR7’s Al-Nassr, to also get rid of Marcelo Brozovic’s salary. Without forgetting the Onana case because, at least according to Inter’s initial project, the Cameroonian was to be sacrificed on the altar of accounts, the biggest sale “necessary” to finance revenue. The request for 70 million frightened Chelsea which, under the new Pochettino management, seems to have decided to concentrate the budget in other sectors of the pitch. On the other hand, United could get back on track, especially in the event of a non-renewal of De Gea. In this particular case, the shopping of the very rich Premier would be much more tolerated at Inter. Caught between the needs of self-financing and the reduction of salaries dictated by the new Settlement Agreement, Zhang’s club tries to respect this delicate mission: it wants to prevent an avalanche from being triggered on Barella that is difficult to stop. This is why his “non-transferability” must be shored up: he urgently needs to cash in quickly with other players and, above all, trust in Nicolò’s famous “interismo”. See also Inzaghi in Gazzetta: "From Brozo to Dzeko: this is how my free kick makes Inter fly"

