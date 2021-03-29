After the impact caused by Atlas, a humanoid capable of dancing or opening doors, and Spot, the multipurpose robotic dog, now Boston Dynamics presented Stretch, a less glittering but surely much more profitable automaton.

This clever mechanism, designed to lift packages, reminds the production lines of companies that aim to lighten the work in logistics centers and warehouses.

All the effort is concentrated on its large robotic arm, which has seven degrees of freedom. To provide greater stability when lifting a box, it was mounted on a solid base.

However, it is not bolted to the floor. Each wheel of its structure can move independently, so the robot can move in any direction to orient itself, for example, in the back of a truck.

And although at first glance it does not seem anything of the other world, Stretch surprises by the system that uses to take the lumps. Instead of hooking the wrappers with a clamp, it uses the suction force of its “vacuum cleaner” that it incorporates in its extremities.

Is already able to move 800 boxes per hour and handle packages of up to 23 kilos. It is ideal for repetitive and heavy tasks such as unloading trucks or forklifts.

To identify the packages, Stretch uses many of Spot and Atlas depth sensors and cameras, plus the same motion control software, which in this case, allows you to go up and down ramps without losing your balance at any time.

Many of the logistics centers that have automation have very expensive fixed infrastructures or mobile robots that are not quite as productive as they should be so that the owners are compensated for the investment.

The fabulous Spot dogs from Boston Dynamics. Mark RALSTON / AFP

According to company data, 80% of warehouses worldwide do not have any type of equipment that automates repetitive tasks. It is at this point that Stretch can have a great opportunity.

New opportunities

“Mobile robots allow flexible movement of materials and improve working conditions for employees. Stretch combines Boston Dynamics advancements in mobility, perception and manipulation to tackle the most challenging and injury-prone case management tasks, and we are excited to see it in practice, “says Robert Playter, CEO of Boston Dynamics.

This robotic stacker is the natural successor to Handle, another prototype that the company presented a few years ago and that in addition to being able to move boxes, it had a pair of wheels that allowed it to move freely within the warehouse.

This model is much more stable and energy efficient (can deliver up to 16 hours of work on one charge) and the arm pivots on the base, so it is not the robot that has to turn completely, which is what happened with Handle.

That design, they explain from the firm, although it was more methodical to stack the boxes, it took up too much space and the unloading operations, they say, were not fast enough.

Company managers expect that Stretch is available from 2022 and they want to position it as complementary to human work within the warehouse and not as a substitute for workers. That is, more like a tool that assists in download tasks.

