Karl Lagerfeld was right. “Anyone who wears sweatpants has lost control of their life.” There is a good reason why people wear them anyway. These pants just sit comfortably. They stretch when the legs want to go somewhere else than the shape dictates. But the sweatpants quickly become baggy trousers because the cotton no longer moves back to its original shape and bulges on the knees and buttocks. So many people only slip out of their tough jeans or pinching suit pants into their sweatpants after work. But there are trousers that are both: comfortable and chic – even suitable for a business look.

The solution is called stretch. Well-known brands such as Boss, Diesel, Zegna and a few others have been selling products with stretch for a long time. However, you have to look specifically for such collections. Charly Diehl has a few jackets and shirts from various manufacturers hanging in his long-established Frankfurt clothing store that are more comfortable to wear than clothes made from classic materials. “Stretch has long been a trend among women. There is now a good selection for men too. But stretch doesn’t really go down well with them and is rarely asked for by men, ”says Diehl.

So he spontaneously takes a jersey jacket from the Japanese brand “D by D * Syoukei” off the rack, which stretches a lot when you move around in it. What Diehl does not have in its range are trousers of this type. Companies are now trying to occupy this niche, although they are more likely to be encountered on Facebook and Instagram than in the classic clothing store. They are called L’Estrange London, Mr Marvis or Shaping New Tomorrow. They advertise with young people jumping over railings in their pants, cycling and only undressing them to sleep.









The material composition of such pants is no secret. They almost always consist of 97 percent cotton and three percent elastane. The latter is a chemically made fiber, sometimes called spandex or dorlastan. It is called Lycra when it is manufactured by the American company Dupont. This synthetic fiber is very elastic and consists of 85 percent polyurethane. It can be stretched up to seven times its length. A clear advantage over natural stretch: This is the name given to cotton, new wool or yarn made from other fabrics that are woven in such a way that the garment stretches a little. However, under heavy and frequent loads, the fabric wears out because it cannot retract to its original length like elastane like elastane.

“Elastane has already had several life cycles,” says Klaus Meier. He is professor for textile technology at Reutlingen University. Elastane was very popular at the beginning of the sixties, as well as in the seventies. “The fabric has established itself everywhere in the fashion sector,” says Meier. Elastane is mainly found in swimsuits and shorts, bras, underpants, stockings, leggings and cycling shorts. The elastane content in these garments is quite high, which has a disadvantage. They are no longer as breathable.