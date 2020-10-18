Stretch marks come when human body changes rapidly. Stretch marks often occur when the body is growing or gaining weight. However, these are not symptoms that are impaired in health. Stretch marks can be both male and female. Stretch marks are the highest during pregnancy and being young. Stretch marks are first seen on the skin in the form of thin red or purple streaks that are different than the skin layer.

By the way, most stretch marks fade over time and become light or transparent. It is not easy to remove stretch marks in a natural way, as these are the kind of marks which are rarely seen. At the same time, there are some measures by which stretch marks can be reduced and they can be lightened fast enough.



Sugar scrub



Stretch marks can be faded through sugar. This is a home remedy that is easy to try. Rubbing sugar scrubs on the skin helps to lighten the stretch marks. Take a quarter cup of almond oil or coconut oil with a cup of sugar and mix this mixture and now add lemon juice to it. After this, scrub at the parts of the body where there are stretch marks. Do this for 8-10 minutes daily for several weeks on the part of your body where there are scratch marks.

Aloe vera



Aloe vera is considered very important to remove stretch marks. Pure aloe vera is a natural method that softens the skin along with removing the stretch mark. This is one of the simplest home remedies to remove stretch marks. Apply pure aloe vera on your skin after bathing daily.

coconut oil



Skin damage causes stretch marks, so they can be cured quickly with coconut oil. In many research, it has been found that coconut oil is used for skin care. In many ways, it takes less time to heal skin wounds. Applying coconut oil on your skin with stretch marks daily will reduce red color. It can be used as long as you are not allergic to coconut.

Vitamin a



Vitamin contains some ingredients that can lighten the stretch marks from the skin. Vitamin A is considered retinoid and retinoids make the skin soft and more young. Vitamin A is also used in many cosmetic creams. You have to use vitamin A extracts or take vitamin A by mouth i.e. food or drink. For this, you can eat carrots and sweet potatoes rich in vitamin A, which help in increasing the level of vitamin A in the body.

