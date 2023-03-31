Madrid. Israeli researchers found that stressed tomato and tobacco plants, due to dehydration or because their stems have dried up, emit sounds with a volume comparable to that of a conversation.

The frequency of these noises is too high for our ears to detect, but they can probably be heard by insects, other mammals, and possibly other plants, as published in the journal Cell.

“Even in a quiet field there are sounds that we don’t hear and that contain information. There are animals that can hear those sounds, so there’s a chance that there’s a lot of acoustic interaction going on,” said Lilach Hadany, an evolutionary biologist and theorist at Tel Aviv University.

Although ultrasonic vibrations have already been recorded in plants, this is the first evidence that they are transmitted through the air, a fact that makes them more relevant to other organisms in the environment.

“Plants interact with insects and other animals all the time, and many of these organisms use sound to communicate, so it would be highly suboptimal for plants not to use that medium at all,” Hadany explained.

The researchers used microphones to record healthy and stressed tomato and tobacco plants, first in a soundproof acoustic chamber and then in a noisier greenhouse. They were subjected to stress by two methods: not watering them for several days and cutting the stems.

Machine learning algorithm

After recording the plants, the researchers trained a machine learning algorithm to differentiate between those that were unstressed, thirsty, and cut.

The team found that stressed plants make more sounds than non-stressed ones. A single one of them emits between 30 and 50 of these clicks per hour at seemingly random intervals, while the unstressed ones produce far fewer sounds.

“When the tomatoes are not stressed, they are very quiet,” Hadany said.

The thirsty ones began making noises before they were visibly dehydrated, with the frequency of the sounds peaking after 5 days without water before decreasing again as they became completely dry.

The types of sound emitted differed depending on the cause of the stress. The machine learning algorithm was able to accurately differentiate between dehydration and cutting stress and was also able to discern whether the sounds were coming from a tomato and tobacco plant.

Although the study focused on these because of their ease of cultivation and standardization in the laboratory, the team also recorded other species, such as maize, wheat, grapes, and cacti.

The exact mechanism behind these noises is unclear, but the researchers suggest it could be due to air bubbles that form in the plant’s vascular system being burst, a process called cavitation.

Ecological and evolutionary implications

It’s also unclear whether plants make these sounds to communicate with other organisms, but the fact that they exist has big ecological and evolutionary implications. “It is possible that other organisms have evolved to hear and respond to these sounds,” Hadany said. For example, a moth that intends to lay eggs on a plant or an animal that intends to eat it could use sounds to guide its decision.

It is known from previous research that plants can respond to sounds and vibrations. Hadany and several other members of the team have previously shown that they increase the concentration of sugar in their nectar when they “hear” the sounds made by pollinators, and other studies have shown that they change their gene expression in response to them.

“If other plants have information about stress before it actually occurs, they could prepare for it,” Hadany says.

According to the authors, the sound recordings of the plants could be used in agricultural irrigation systems to monitor the hydration status of crops and help distribute water more efficiently.

“We know that there is a lot of ultrasound out there, because every time you use a microphone, you discover that many things produce sounds that humans cannot hear, but the fact that plants produce them opens up a whole new avenue of communication opportunities, listen and exploitation of these noises, said Yossi Yovel, co-lead author, a neuroecologist at Tel Aviv University.