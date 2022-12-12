Why can stress hurt some while others seem to be more immune to the impact of this ‘negative force’? An Italian study could provide an answer to this question. A team of researchers from Italy has in fact identified a potential marker of susceptibility to stress, a protein that could become an alarm ‘spy’. A reduction in the blood of MECP2 – this is the name of the protein under scrutiny – would seem to favor the risk of developing stress-related pathologies, in people, especially women, who have experienced particularly adverse experiences during childhood or adolescence. This conclusion was reached by researchers from the Reference Center for Behavioral Sciences and Mental Health of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), in a study published in ‘Translational Psychiatry’, suggesting that Mecp2 may be a marker of susceptibility to stress .

At the center of the investigations is the protein ‘Methyl-CpG binding protein 2’, essential for the functioning of nerve cells, known because some mutations of the gene that encodes it are the main cause of Rett Syndrome, a rare, very serious neurological disease, which it affects mainly the female gender from early childhood. “Today we know that this protein, in addition to being involved in numerous neurodevelopmental processes, plays a fundamental role in determining the effects that the environment in which we live has on our body, suggesting its involvement in the processes that predispose to the development of induced psychopathologies from exposure to stressful events throughout life,” the experts point out.

Based on this evidence, the researchers analyzed Mecp2 levels in blood samples from 63 clinically healthy people. The results confirmed their hypothesis that there is a connection between reduced levels of Mecp2 and maladaptive outcomes – such as anxiety and depression – of adverse childhood experiences, and that this link is stronger among women. Further studies aimed at investigating the mechanisms underlying this association could reveal new targets for the implementation of personalized preventive interventions, observe the researchers, recalling that mental disorders represent a serious public health problem.

According to the World Health Organization, one in 8 people worldwide suffer from conditions such as anxiety, mood disorders or disorders related to traumatic and stressful events. Access to care is limited and those who do not receive care often develop significant disabilities and die prematurely from otherwise preventable physical conditions or commit suicide.