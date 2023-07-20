Physical exercise is one of the most important areas to have a healthy and lasting life.Regardless of age, this practice is extremely necessary for the human body, because, according to scientists, it is one of the most effective tools to prevent and treat cardiovascular diseases.

It is for this reason that expert doctors recommend doing some tests before beginning a life dedicated to exercise, since sometimes people begin to do this type of activity in a very exaggerated way.

This can cause several health problems, since sometimes people do not measure the intensity and time with which this practice is carried out.

The test that is recommended to be done has the name ‘Effort Test’ and consists of an individual doing physical tests through devices that can help him measure his performance like a treadmill or stationary bike.

To be exact, this diagnostic technique and analyzes the heart’s response to physical tests and thanks to them it is possible to know cardiovascular alterations that do not manifest themselves when the patient is at rest.

Something key to determine if a person is fit to exercise is to discover the pathologies that patients who are measured to this physical challenge can present.

Several people, by leading a sedentary life, can develop cardiovascular problems and this short-term challenge helps to verify if the most important organ for humans has some shortcomings.

So if you want to start a life full of physical activity, We first recommend doing this type of test to rule out any problems. and thus avoid diseases in the future, and obviously can practice any sport or activity that requires optimal physical condition.

Also, do not forget that it is also essential to see a doctor or even a specialist before performing this test, because the opinion of an expert is fundamental when treating pathologies or diseases of the heart.

Five exercises to do in the park or at home

