Risk area instead of vacation paradise: As soon as our author has arrived in Mallorca, a travel warning is issued. How does the return to Germany look like?

D.he travel warning catches us on the first day of our vacation. From then on, the question of what we have to consider after our return from Mallorca is the topic of the day. The quick test is our reinsurance. Without him we would have to leave immediately. Without him, the required quarantine would amount to a travel ban. You can hardly tell an employer that after 14 days of vacation you will stay in quarantine for another 14 days. Hardly any self-employed can afford it. The rapid test is a pragmatic solution. But how long will it be before we have the result?

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

Friends warn via WhatsApp: They want to be heard for up to a week. We trust the homepage of Frankfurt Airport. There tests are offered by the German Red Cross and the private provider Centogene. The Red Cross test for returnees from risk areas is free of charge and should deliver the result within 24 hours. Centogene offers faster processing, staggered at prices from 59 to 139 euros. We are rebooking our return flight from Sunday to Saturday so that we have a buffer until we receive the result. It is important to register at the test center before returning home, otherwise you will stand around unnecessarily at Frankfurt Airport. At Düsseldorf Airport, however, you cannot register in advance, and apparently neither in Stuttgart and Munich. There is perplexity among the few tourists we meet. The decisions of the federal government mainly cause confusion among citizens. Nobody knows reliably what applies anymore.