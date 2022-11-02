Home page politics

Of: George Anastasiadis

In China, Chancellor Olaf Scholz repeats the mistakes that the SPD made in dealing with Russia for 20 years. A commentary by Merkur Editor-in-Chief Georg Anastasiadis.

In light of the energy crisis, Germans have significantly reduced their gas consumption. One would hope that the traffic light government would take similarly consistent action on energy policy. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

“World War III” is what some call the armed conflict in Ukraine. That sounds a bit martial, but it’s true: A bitter titanic battle has broken out between the global systems, between West and East, between democracy and dictatorship, and nothing less than the future order of the world depends on the outcome. Today there is fighting worldwide and on all fronts: militarily, technologically, economically.

Russia is likely to lose the energy war against Western Europe

Fortunately, unlike the brave Ukrainians, the Germans do not have to give their lives to defend freedom. However, the big and small victories in this global conflict often come from supposedly secondary theaters of war. And it makes you sit up and take notice that Germans reduced their gas consumption by more than a third in the cold September. At the same time, the memory is full. Russia is likely to lose the energy war against Western Europe that Putin launched long before the start of the hot war in Ukraine by systematically, albeit long unnoticed, cutting back on gas supplies.

That’s good news. One would wish that the traffic light government acted as consistently on a large scale as consumers do on a small scale. But the willingness to make sacrifices isn’t that far off. There is still too much pretend politics and party tactics: The Green Economics Minister Habeck, for example, promised the “unprejudiced examination” of the continued operation of the nuclear reactors – but now it turns out that the result of the alleged “stress test” was known long beforehand and that there are different recommendations high ministerial were simply ignored. The whole thing was a flawless show number. And the chancellor? He doesn’t give a damn about the “turning point” he himself proclaimed and repeats in China the mistakes that his SPD made in dealing with Russia for 20 years. With the difference that this time the punishment should follow faster.

