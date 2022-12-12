from Laura Cuppini

Study by the Higher Institute of Health: MECP2 is essential for the functioning of nerve cells and notes why some mutations in the gene that encodes it are the main cause of Rett syndrome

The deficiency of the MECP2 protein (Methyl-CpG binding protein 2) could promote the development of stress-related diseases in people, especially women, who have experienced trauma or adversity in childhood and adolescence. the conclusion of a study conducted by researchers at the Center for Behavioral Sciences and Mental Health of the ISS (Higher Institute of Health), Published on Translational Psychiatry

(magazine peer-reviewed of the group natures). MECP2 could therefore be evaluated as marker of susceptibility to stress; it is a protein that is essential for the functioning of nerve cells and is known because some mutations of the gene that encodes it are the main cause of Rett syndrome, a very serious neurological disease that affects in early childhood, especially girls. There is also evidence of an association between MECP2 alterations and several mental health problems, including depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and substance abuse. See also Sla, a possible cure for a small group of patients

Individual vulnerability I notice that negative experiences in the first years of life increase the risk of developing psychopathologies and it has also been shown that DNA methylation (genome modification) determines susceptibility to stress and its lasting effects. However, stress by itself (or trauma) is not sufficient to explain the onset of psychopathology: the probability of developing disorders also depends on the individual vulnerability. The failure to deal with negative factors clearly leads to a higher incidence of mental disorders. The ISS researchers observed that adverse events in early childhood affect the functionality of MECP2, causing a long-lasting reorganization of the methylation and expression of stress-related genes. There higher incidence in females a confirmation of the fact (known for a long time) that women are more prone to develop illnesses related to mood and stress following abuse or neglect in childhood.

The effects of the environment Therefore MECP2 plays a crucial role in determining the effects that the environment has on our organism and is involved in the processes that predispose to the development of psychopathologies induced by exposure to stressful events. To prove that hypothesis, the researchers analyzed the levels of MECP2 in blood samples from 63 clinically healthy peoplefinding that there is a connection between reduced levels of MECP2 and maladaptive outcomes (such as anxiety and depressionadverse childhood experiences. More will be needed to investigate the mechanisms underlying this association, with the hope of identifying targets for personalized preventive therapeutic interventions. See also Covid today Italy, Pregliasco: "Omicron 2 and 3 very contagious"

Depressive and anxious traits Several works prior to that of the ISS had suggested a link between MECP2 and early stress experiences. Our study provides new evidence that, in healthy people, decreased peripheral expression of MECP2 is linked to reporting of adverse childhood experiences and the associated increase in levels of anxiety and depression, the authors write. Since depressive and anxious traits are key factors that increase the risk of developing psychopathology, the present findings corroborate the hypothesized link between MECP2 levels and susceptibility to stress. Important to note that the reported effects were all moderated by gender, suggesting that the role of MECP2 differs between men and women. Of note, the participants’ decreased blood MECP2 levels were associated with the reported severity of adverse childhood experiences, but not current ones. Furthermore, the choice of healthy participants (i.e. without overt mental disorders) – explain the authors – made it possible to evaluate significant associations between the expression of MECP2 and subthreshold symptoms of depression and anxietyknown to be related to an increased risk of developing psychopathology. See also Covid today Italy, 71,075 infections and 155 deaths: July 22 bulletin

Limited access to care According to the World Health Organization one in eight people in the world suffers from mental problems such as anxiety, mood disorders or disorders related to traumatic and stressful events (2019 data). Limited access to care and often those who do not receive adequate assistance develop significant disabilities, with the risk of premature death from physical conditions that would be preventable or suicide.