Georg Dornauer is an SPÖ politician, Alessia Ambrosi is a post-fascist from Italy. Their love and career is being put to the acid test because of the photos they took together.

Innsbruck/Rome – It is a love between people with allegedly remarkably different political beliefs: At the beginning of August, the top Tyrolean social democrat Georg Dornauer (SPÖ) and the Italian member of parliament and post-fascist Alessia Ambrosi (Fratelli d’Italia) announced their relationship. On the one hand, this attracted a lot of public attention – but on the other hand, too misunderstanding in their own ranks. Dornauer is not just anyone in Tyrol – but Deputy Prime Minister and head of the state party.

About two weeks later, the two made headlines again, this time with spicy photos of a very private moment on Instagram. The pictures showed a very scantily clad couple on Wednesday (August 15) – on the Catholic holiday of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary. Geez.

Anti-fascist from Austria and post-fascist from Italy

Ambrosi first gave her love for Dornauer to the Italian newspaper in early August Corriere del Trentino price: With the words “two hearts united, two different parties”, she almost gave the newspaper a steep lead for a headline and justified herself: “We are certainly not the first case in which people with different convictions and ideas fall in love. “

Despite the self-confident statement, this revelation probably came four years late. Dornauer and Ambrosia had kept their relationship secret since around 2019, like the hard-right politician Corriere del Trentino betrayed. Dornauer also made a statement, he appeared in conversation with the Austria Press Agency (APA) but much more defensive and unromantic: “One is politics, the other a private relationship. I keep that strictly separate and claim that the media respect that.”

Georg Dornauer (SPÖ) has also attracted attention in the past with controversies and negative headlines. The published holiday photos with him and the Trentino post-fascist MP Alessia Ambrosi are now causing a stir again for the Austrian social democrat. © IMAGO/Isabelle Ouvrard

The opposing couple did not make it easy for the media to exercise restraint. Joint holiday photos, allegedly published by Ambrosi on Instagram without Dornauer’s consent, are attracting attention again.

You can see Ambrosia kneeling on the beach while Dornauer kisses her. Both pose in bathing suits, not unusual for beach photos. A selfie that probably shows the two in a pool is less spicy. On Thursday (August 17), the pictures were no longer on the Instagram profile Alessia Ambrosis to find.

Austria: Photos from the post-fascist liaison are reminiscent of Scharping’s “Pool Gate”

However, the keywords “pool” and “private recordings” bring to mind another event that damaged the career of a top politician. In August 2001, the Colorful Photos of a prominent German social democrat presented. They showed the then Federal Defense Minister Rudolf Scharping cooing in the pool with his future wife, Kristina Countess Pilati von Thassul zu Daxberg. Today they are seen as the beginning of the end of Scharping’s political career.

Florian Klenk, editor-in-chief of the Vienna weekly newspaper butterflytook up the example on Twitter alias X: “Reminds me a bit of Scharping, the Dornauer”, he wrote there and shared the love scenes of Ambrosi and Dornauer on vacation. The internet never forgets.

“Against my will”: Photos of Dornauer and Ambrosi could harm careers

Dornauer explained that he was not happy with his lover Ambrosi’s Instagram post Tyrolean newspaper. “These holiday photos have appeared in public against my will, especially since I continue to keep it as before – politics is politics and private is private.” Dornauer did not want to comment more on this matter.

The head of the Tirol-SPÖ has already attracted attention with controversy: Whether sexist statements or a loaded hunting rifle that was lying on the back seat of his Porsche with the window open – Dornauer is familiar with personal negative headlines. (Emanuel Zylla)