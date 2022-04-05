Psychologist Thijs Launspach is a stress expert and author of the book Breeding pressure † He marvels at modern working and gives tips every week for more happiness and less stress at work. Today: stress off your to-do list.

A list in your phone’s notes app, a yellow note with a few keywords, a series of unread emails to yourself in your inbox, or like a pro in supersonic specialized software: almost everyone has a to-do list. After all, you can’t keep all your tasks in your head all the time, that would consume valuable space and brainpower.

If you use it properly, it is a source of overview and with such a to-do list you can rest assured that you will never forget to do something important. But such a to-do list can also become a source of unrest, as long as more tasks are added than taken off. A to-do list that only grows, that is of course far from relaxed. See also Stereo: Music from all sources

When I give training courses on relaxed working, the topic of the to-do list often comes up. The nice thing is that I also learn from the methods that my students use. As recently as one of the participants had worked out her to-do list in a blue notepad, she wrote down her tasks each week and marked with a red marker when she had completed one. ,,And what do you do when such a week is over?” I asked her. “Then on Monday I look at which tasks from the next week are still relevant and transfer them to the next page,” she said.

Weekly evaluation system

I thought it was a smart system. In this way, the student had also built in a weekly evaluation moment for the items that had remained on her list. When she carried over the items on her list to the next week, she looked critically at whether the tasks were still really necessary: ​​is this still necessary? That task I had set myself on Tuesday, has it not turned out to be obsolete now? Is this really as important as I thought? By cleaning up her to-do list weekly in this way, she prevented the to-do list from growing endlessly. See also After his father's denial, Ukrainian launches website to convince Russian relatives of the war

A to-do list is useful, as long as there is also a cleaning function in your system. By regularly being critical of what’s on your to-do list, you maintain an overview and you separate the really necessary things from the, on closer inspection, not so relevant. My student understood that very well. For example, a to-do list is only really relaxed: if you don’t necessarily have to do everything that is on it yourself, and you occasionally throw off a task that turns out not to be so important.

