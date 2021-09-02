Stress from returning to work: here’s how to avoid suffering physically and mentally for the end of the holidays with practical remedies

Returning from holidays can be a real trauma and in fact many Italians suffer from the so-called stress from returning to work. Istat has estimated that 35% of the population experiences difficulties in returning to the office and resuming the daily routine, particularly in the 25-45 age group. In some cases we are not talking only of a malaise but of a real pathology that also has physical symptoms such as headache, muscle pain, fatigue and difficulty sleeping. On the mental level, however, the stress from behind at work also manifests itself with poor concentration and with planning one’s commitments, agitation, anxiety and irritability.

Stress from returning to work: 5 steps to regain serenity

There are several ways and practical remedies to combat back-to-work stress. “From the psychoanalytical point of view, with the return from vacation the pleasure principle clashes with the reality principle that takes place with the return to everyday life: we know well that life cannot be an eternal vacation, but the contrast between holiday just ended and everyday life makes us feel even more the weight of frustration. This year, among other things, still in the climate of a pandemic, returning to the workplace represents a stress factor, not only for the difficulty of adapting to the routine but also for the concern for one’s health, and perhaps for the end of the smart working period ”, says Paola Arangio, psychologist and psychotherapist specialized in Psychodynamic Psychotherapy.

To cure yourself from the stress of returning to work, you can therefore follow 5 tips: