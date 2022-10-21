Pandemic, economic difficulties, pollution, lack of physical activity, tensions at work: these are some of the major causes of stress, which affects 9 out of 10 people in Italy. To contribute to its decrease, however, come completely natural weapons: stem cells, the regenerative engine of our organism, able to give us information about our state of health. This is what emerges from the seventh National Congress SimcriItalian Society of Multi-specialty Regenerative Medicine and Surgery, in progress in Naples until 22 October, in the presence of 170 speakers, and which features the themes of regenerative medicine, such as innovative therapies and the concept of biological resolution.

With a simple blood sampleas for the measurement of cholesterol – we read in a note – it is possible to measure one’s own level of ‘stemness’ and decide whether to intervene to increase it. In fact, a greater number of these cells means more well-being, resolution of health problems, wounds and dermatological disorders, anti-aging effects and an important reduction in stress, among the main factors responsible for their decrease.

“Stem cells are able to tell us how we are and how we should intervene to increase our well-being – explains Eugenio Caradonna, president Simcri -. The discovery, in 2002, of their presence in all tissues of the body, has opened the way to numerous uses: today they are the basis of therapies in the dermatological, gynecological, algological fields, not to mention their extensive use in aesthetic medicine. They can be combined with many treatments that take advantage of new technologies, such as radio frequency and magnetic fields. Their measurement is really simple, a blood sample is enough to be able to act with tools aimed at decreasing stress levels and improving the quality of life “.

The seventh edition of the congress “will allow us to analyze its main uses – adds Caradonna – but also to talk about biomaterials and biotechnologies, about regenerative medicine in the cardiovascular field and to take stock, thanks to a legislative session, on the problems inherent in cellular therapies . Among the topics addressed also wound care, pain therapy and the development of the circular economy, which translates into disease prevention. We will discuss about stem cells as anti-aging in the round table Wellness, well-being, aging and regenerative medicine, while the themes of environmental sustainability and the benefits of nutraceuticals will be addressed in the meeting The new frontiers for a sustainable economy, the regenerative approach from ‘agriculture for human health ”.

The two days also includes the fourth edition of the Simcri School Congress, the school of theoretical-practical professional training conceived by the Company, which has been for years – reads a note – an important point of reference in the training of professionals in the field of regenerative medicine for advanced therapies. “The training of young doctors is one of our main objectives – Michele comments Angelo Farina, president of Simcri School and honorary president and founder of Simcri -. In a historical moment in which professional figures in the health sector tend to be lacking, investing in them is necessary and fundamental. Regenerative medicine will play an increasingly important role in the therapies of the future, because it can give excellent results in every branch of healthcare. This is why it is necessary to ensure a careful, complete and up-to-date preparation on the latest technological innovations. Our commitment is evidenced by the presence of 12 public and private Regenerative Medicine Centers in Italy. We also participate in the establishment of guidelines for the application of treatment protocols “.

“Today thanks to regenerative medicine – points out Donato Rosaprofessor of orthopedics and traumatology, head of the regenerative medicine and musculoskeletal system program at the Federico II University of Naples – we have a series of possibilities that lead to delaying or even avoiding interventions relating to the musculoskeletal system. Companies and patients are showing a growing interest in these treatment opportunities, ranging from the use of stem cells to cartilage cells. In orthopedics there is an important flourishing of both intraoperative and extraoperative possibilities and a great scientific and research fervor. These opportunities for meeting and discussion are really important, because they allow us to point out the guidelines for use in the context of individual pathologies “.