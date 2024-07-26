People often talk about the emotional weight of ache and of the stressbut less is often talked about about the effects it can have on other parts of the body. Is it true that pain can cause physical symptoms as profound as vomiting blood? Perhaps. What we do know is that it is linked to many other conditions that affect nearly every system in the body.

The consequences of stress on health

Dr. Burrill Crohn (of Crohn’s disease fame)’s early observations described stress ulcers in patients who had suffered some form of severe psychological trauma. Since then, observational studies have linked it to peptic ulcers, while others have shown an association between anxiety and depression with the condition. Another study found a link between peptic ulcers and negative life experiences, such as divorce or widowhood.

Ulcers are not the only condition thought to be triggered by stress.

It can be divided into two main forms: physiological and psychological.

Physiological tests test our bodies’ physical ability to function. Examples include exposure to extreme temperatures, or shock from blood loss or infection.

Psychological s. are those that affect mental functions, such as the loss of a job, an assault or bereavement.

You will quickly see that it is a rather difficult concept to define. Some factors, such as traumatic injuries, could be classified as either physiological or psychological. Each person responds differently, so the experience between each person is also variable. This is one of the reasons why it is difficult to investigate its effects.

Many mental health disorders can be related. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is probably the best-known example of these conditions, which occurs after a traumatic event. Other examples include grief reactions following bereavement or loss and generalized anxiety disorder, in which anxiety is experienced more chronically.

Regardless of the cause, stressors trigger a biological response in our bodies. You’re probably already familiar with the physical symptoms that can occur. Your heart may start racing and beating more noticeably, sometimes leading to palpitations. Your breathing becomes faster, and you may start to feel hot, cold, or sweaty. You may even feel shaky, nauseous, or numb. In some cases, it can even cause more serious symptoms, such as chest pain, choking, or a feeling of fainting.

The answer begins in the brain, which is in complete control of our bodies. A special division called the sympathetic nervous system generates “fight or flight responses” to danger. Additionally, a part of the adrenal gland known as the adrenal medulla secretes the action hormone adrenaline. The brain also shares a connection with the master of hormones, the pituitary gland, triggering other hormonal circulations within the bloodstream.

Working together, the sympathetic nervous system and the hormonal cascade control the heart, lungs, and other organs, but also activate the metabolism.

These physical responses are an important survival mechanism. Imagine for a moment that your leg has just been bitten by a lion. The lion, the bleeding, and the fear you feel are the stressors. But if you don’t want to stay and become the lion’s next meal, you have no choice but to fight back or run for your life.

Fortunately, the body’s response is that the nervous system has already activated the heart and lungs and mobilized energy sources, preparing you to respond.

But if it is associated with a severe form of trauma, or occurs too often, this is where the symptoms become more chronic and where problems can arise. The translation of psychological stressors into physical symptoms is called “somatization.”

It has been found to be a potential cause of disease affecting every system in the body, from the heart to the intestines, to the joints and even the pelvic organs.

No one knows the exact cause of irritable bowel syndrome, which is associated with bloating, abdominal pain, and constipation or diarrhea. Several causes have been suggested, including abnormal activity and hypersensitivity of the intestines. But another possibility is the effect of stress and the mind.

Other conditions associated with mood include hyperventilation syndrome, fibromyalgia, and tension headaches. And there are other conditions more unusual than this.

Takotsubo cardiomyopathy is a bizarre entity. Also known as broken heart syndrome, it is the physical manifestation of great pain or extreme joy, where emotions become symptoms such as chest pain and shortness of breath. In essence, this demonstrates the ability of extreme factors to generate heart failure.

These are just a few examples that become physical symptoms. The intrinsic connection between body and mind occurs on so many different levels, and the complexity of the biological response makes it so difficult to quantify and study.

Your body knows the difference between good stress and bad stress.

It may be surprising to hear, but medically, not all stress is bad. Healthy stress levels help build resilience, says Safia Debar, MBBS, a stress management expert at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London. In this expert alert, Dr. Debar explains the difference between good and bad stress and how to know when you’re in danger of overload.

Stress is a physical and psychological response to a demand, and that demand can be anything, says Dr. Debar. Stress that is good for us and can even make us feel good is eustress, the opposite of distress. The same event, such as getting married, could cause one or the other, says Dr. Debar.

“It’s about your perception of that stress and how your body is actually handling it,” says Dr. Debar. “Chronic stress will impact every organ system in your body—you might experience anxiety, depression, and digestive issues, for example.”

Stress causes a cascade of reactions in the mind and body when a stress response is triggered, says Dr. Debar. Under normal stress, a person starts at a relaxed baseline, encounters a stressor, the stress response kicks in, spikes to a peak, and then returns to baseline.

Among the physical changes that can occur when a threat is perceived:

•The sympathetic nervous system and the production of the main stress hormone, cortisol, are activated.

•Thinking becomes negative when you experience or anticipate something negative. Attention becomes hyperfocused on what is happening.

•The heart, lungs and muscles prepare for fighting or running. There is an increase in heart rate, blood pressure and breathing rate, as the body needs to deliver more oxygen to the cells. The muscles tense.

•The digestive and reproductive systems are not needed, so their activities slow down.

The immune system diverts its attention from fighting microscopic invaders like viruses or tumor cells and goes into inflammatory mode, increasing the production of proteins called cytokines that regulate this process.

When someone realizes that the threat has passed, the body begins to repair itself from this response and “clean up.” It shifts into a state of repair, renewal, and growth as the stress response is cleared. Physically, your breathing and heart rate slow, your blood pressure normalizes, you take deeper breaths, muscle tension eases, your digestive and reproductive systems resume normal activity, and you may begin to connect with others to talk about the threat you just experienced, says Dr. Debar.

Brain diseases problem causes chronic severe headache migraine. Male adult look tired and stressed out depressed, having mental problem trouble, medical concept

“If you go up in stress and then you go down again, you’ve completed your cycle. There’s no wear and tear, there’s no damage,” says Dr. Debar. “In fact, it’s probably good for you because it leads to greater resilience. If you’ve ever gotten through a stressful event in your life, fully processed it, and completed that cycle, then the next time you have that experience, you think, ‘Oh no, but I can do this.’”

However, when a person is repeatedly subjected to too much stress, the ability to return to the starting point slowly begins to wane, says Dr. Debar.

“You can get to a stress level and stay there, with a prolonged response. That’s when you’re hypervigilant—you’re excited but tired, you’re anxious,” says Dr. Debar. “Or, life has thrown so many stressors at you that you’re responding inappropriately. It’s the lack of recovery rather than the stressor itself that’s key. After a while, you might just go numb and not show any response.”

Sometimes people think it would be good to show no response at all, adds Dr. Debar, but internally the stress response and its cascade of internal activity are still happening. They’re just hidden.

There are several signs that may indicate you may be at risk of stress overload and it’s time to address it, says Dr. Debar,

•If it is constant and incessant.

•If it feels uncontrollable and you can’t relax or you feel like you’re on autopilot.

•If you have trouble regulating your emotions.

•If you start hiding from life and/or people.

•You experience physical symptoms such as headaches, chest pain, stomach upset, sleep problems, or you get sick more often.

“Think about how your body handles stress and how you handle it emotionally, physically, and in your relationships,” says Dr. Debar. “What you do, what you don’t do.”

Chronic stress can have long-term health effects. People who experience persistent physical symptoms or find that lifestyle changes don’t seem to help should consult their healthcare team, says Dr. Debar.